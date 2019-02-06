WATCH US Air Force Test Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile

An intercontinental missile was launched by the US Air Force Global Strike Command at 23:01 US Pacific Time on 5 February (7:00 GMT) from a silo launcher at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, the US Air Force reported.

The unarmed head of the rocket reportedly having flown 6.7 thousand km, was to hit a target at the American testing ground in the Kwajalein Atoll region in the central part of the Pacific Ocean.

The test is not related to any real-world events, according to the Air Force.

However, the US Air Force has yet to confirm that the test was successful.

According to reports, the command to launch the ICBM was given from a US Air Force E-6B Mercury aircraft, which is designed to provide a backup communication system for ICBM launchers. The plane, taking off from Vandenberg Air Base, was flying west of Los Angeles over the Pacific Ocean.

The Minuteman III missile system is the only ground-based nuclear weapon system utilised by the US.