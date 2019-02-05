Russia Developing More Missile Systems 'Not Helpful' For INF Treaty - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russia developing additional missile systems is not helpful if Moscow wants to save the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, US Department of Defence spokesperson Johnny Michael told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Developing additional non-complaint systems is not helpful if they truly wish to save the [INF] Treaty," Michael said.

Earlier in the day, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said that a ground-based version of the Kalibr sea-based systems with a long-range cruise missile would be developed in 2019-2020 in response to the US decision to suspend its obligations under the INF Treaty, and a ground-based system with a long-range hypersonic missile should be created as well.

On Friday, the United States announced the suspension of its participation in the Cold War era treaty that banned ground-launched medium-range missiles with a range of 310-3,400 miles. Next day, Russia suspended its obligations under the treaty as well.

At the same time, US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman said on Monday that Washington reserved the right to freeze its withdrawal notice from the INF Treaty if Russia returned to verifiable compliance with the arms limitations pact within six months.