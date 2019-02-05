Russia Developing More Missile Systems 'Not Helpful' For INF Treaty - Pentagon

"Developing additional non-complaint systems is not helpful if they truly wish to save the [INF] Treaty," Michael said.
On Friday, the United States announced the suspension of its participation in the Cold War era treaty that banned ground-launched medium-range missiles with a range of 310-3,400 miles. Next day, Russia suspended its obligations under the treaty as well.
At the same time, US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman said on Monday that Washington reserved the right to freeze its withdrawal notice from the INF Treaty if Russia returned to verifiable compliance with the arms limitations pact within six months.
