Putin Wants to Personally Oversee How New Russian Complexes Put on Combat Alert

“We regularly hold meetings in Sochi on the implementation of the state defence order, every six months, with the participation of our military commanders … and with the participation of industry representatives. Starting this year, I propose to somewhat change the format of our work … I want to see how the work on the production of Sarmat is going, and the preparation for putting it on combat alert," Putin said at the meeting with the Russian foreign and defence ministers.
The leader also stressed that Russia had begun the active phase of testing Sarmat.
After that, the Russian Defence Ministry released a video later that year of the launch of the Avangard hypersonic missile for the first time. Avangard missiles are capable of travelling intercontinental distances in dense layers of the atmosphere at speeds faster than Mach 20.
