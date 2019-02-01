Register
23:41 GMT +301 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The pre-commissioned USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier is seen after a visit by US President Donald Trump in Newport News, Virginia

    ‘Acquisition Insanity’: US Navy Inks Two-Ship Carrier Contract for $15 Billion

    © AFP 2018 / SAUL LOEB
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    5211

    After months of debate, the US Navy signed a contract for two more of the over-budget, underperforming Ford-class aircraft carriers on Thursday. Navy Secretary Richard Spencer swears the carriers will eventually save the service billions.

    Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan lamented the ship has "poor and unknown reliability," the late Sen. John McCain called it "a spectacular debacle," and the Project on Government Oversight called buying two of them at once "acquisition insanity." But now the US Navy has gone and done just that: Huntington Ingalls got a $14.9 billion contract to build two more Ford-class aircraft carriers, according to a US Navy contract announcement issued Thursday.

    USS Gerald R. Ford
    © Photo : Wikipedia/U.S. Navy
    ‘Shock Trials’ Argument Latest Snag in $13B Saga of Ford Class Aircraft Carrier

    The two 100,000-ton super carriers will be built at the company's shipyards in Newport News, Virginia, and are expected to be completed by February 2034, according to Stars and Stripes However, a Congressional Research Service report from October 2018 said the first ship, which has already been named the USS Enterprise, would be delivered in September 2027, and the second one, for now known only as CVN-81, would be delivered by September 2032.

    The total price is projected to reach $24 billion once it's all said and done, as some costly systems such as the EMALS electromagnetic catapult system are added to the bill, USNI noted.

    That sounds a bit generous, given that the first ship in the class, the USS Gerald R. Ford, is 20 percent over budget, running up a bill for the Navy to the tune of $13 billion just by itself.

    Senator Jim Inhofe (R-OK), chair of the Senate Armed Services Committee, has repeatedly expressed his skepticism of the dual ship buy, especially since several key problems with the USS Ford haven't yet been ironed out. For example, the ship was delivered without working weapons elevators.

    "They spent most of their time down there telling me what a great thing" the carrier is, "and I'm sure it is," he said in December, "but still, the elevators still don't work."

    The aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) is participating in Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) Exercise 2014
    © Flickr/ U.S. Pacific Fleet
    US Aircraft Carrier Suspected of Wreaking Electronic Chaos in Hong Kong

    Only last week did the Ford finally get one working, Sputnik reported. "The elevators will be ready to go when she pulls out or you can fire me," Spencer reportedly told US President Donald Trump in late December, according to USNI. All 11 of the Ford's munitions elevators are expected to be working by the summer of 2019.

    Spencer has touted the benefits of a block buy, predicting as much as $4 billion in savings on the deal inked Thursday, Bloomberg reported. Likewise, Rep. Rob Wittman (R-VA), in whose district the Hampton Roads shipyards are located, hailed the deal as a budget-saver and an economic boon.

    "This dual buy means even larger savings than projected for taxpayers and the certainty that our industrial base needs to retain and hire the employees who create the highest quality products for our sailors," Wittman said in a press release Thursday. "For Virginia it means thousands of reliable jobs and community development for the next decade and beyond. As one of the largest Navy shipbuilding contracts ever, I am proud to have led this effort and look forward to its success."

    The Ford ships are to be the US Navy's replacement for the aging Nimitz-class carriers, which have been the backbone of the service since the 1970s. The second ship, USS John F. Kennedy, is presently under construction. The ships ordered in Thursday's contract will be the third and fourth ships of what is expected to become a 10-ship class. The Enterprise will have its keel laid next year.

    Military vehicles carrying DF-26 ballistic missiles drive past Tiananmen Gate during a military parade at Tiananmen Square in Beijing on September 3, 2015, to mark the 70th anniversary of victory over Japan and the end of World War II
    © AFP 2018 / ANDY WONG
    WATCH China Test Launch 'Carrier Killer' Missile Amid Strait Tensions With US

    The Fords implement a number of new designs and technologies, some of them relatively untested. The ship's electromagnetic aircraft launch system, EMALS, was only tested for the first time in 2017, and an internal Pentagon report last month lamented the ship "will probably not achieve" its expected launch rate of 160 sorties per 12-hour flight day, noting that such projections assume perfect conditions and a lack of technical problems.

    Trump once maligned the EMALS system as something "you have to be Albert Einstein" to work properly, but it's still more efficient than the Nimitz-class' CATOBAR steam catapult launch system, which can launch 120 sorties in 12 hours. However, the final Nimitz-class ship, the USS George H.W. Bush, cost the Navy a mere $6.2 billion.

    The Congressional Research Service report cited above notes that twice before, the Navy has made double-carrier buys: in 1983, when it bought the USS Abraham Lincoln and USS George Washington together; and in 1988, when it bought the USS John C. Stennis and USS Harry S. Truman in a single contract.

    Related:

    US Navy Sailors Hold Pagan Ceremonies on Aircraft Carrier - Reports
    American Aircraft Carrier Sails Into Persian Gulf Amid US-Iranian Tensions
    US Aircraft Carrier Heads Towards Persian Gulf After Iran Unveils New Warship
    Tags:
    EMALS, aircraft carrier, procurement, budget, ship, contract, Ford-class aircraft carriers, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc, US Navy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Miss Rudy Ruby ties her corset prior to performing in a burlesque show in Madrid
    The Week in Pictures: 26 January - 1 February
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse