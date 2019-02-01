Germany to Buy 3 New Jets for Government Trips After Technical Faults - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The German Defence Ministry plans to buy three brand-new Airbus A350 jets directly from the manufacturer after a series of technical faults disrupted government travel last year, the Spiegel news magazine said.

After coming back from Argentina, Merkel told the defence and finance authorities to find a way out of the recurring problem with the government fleet, the Spiegel news magazine reported, citing sources.

Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen will place a $172 million order for the first jet by the end of this year. It could be delivered as soon as 2020, the outlet said. Customization could last another year and cost as much as the airliner.

The statement comes after German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier's flight to Africa was delayed on 30 January a few hours after a failure of the auxiliary unit, required to start the engines.

Chancellor Angela Merkel had to fly to the G20 Buenos Aires summit on a commercial flight from Madrid in November after her plane had to turn around due to a defective telecom device. More recently, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier was stranded in Ethiopia after his Airbus A340 failed to take off.




