Germany to Buy 3 New Jets for Government Trips After Technical Faults - Reports

After coming back from Argentina, Merkel told the defence and finance authorities to find a way out of the recurring problem with the government fleet, the Spiegel news magazine reported, citing sources.
The statement comes after German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier's flight to Africa was delayed on 30 January a few hours after a failure of the auxiliary unit, required to start the engines.
Chancellor Angela Merkel had to fly to the G20 Buenos Aires summit on a commercial flight from Madrid in November after her plane had to turn around due to a defective telecom device. More recently, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier was stranded in Ethiopia after his Airbus A340 failed to take off.
