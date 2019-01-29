Register
09:44 GMT +329 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Norwegian NH90

    'Disaster': Norway's Top Brass Grilled Over Helicopter Deal Delayed For Decades

    © Photo: NHIndustries
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The NH90 helicopters were ordered back in 2001, but won't be in full service until 2025. Despite calling the delay a "tragedy" and a "disaster", Defence Minister Frank Bakke-Jensen still ventured it was still the best option for Norway.

    A parliamentary hearing over faulty and highly expensive defence equipment procurement has started in Norway. No fewer than seven defence ministers and top military officials will be questioned on the fate of multi-purpose helicopters NH90, national broadcaster NRK reported.

    The 14 helicopters were ordered in 2001 to the tune of NOK 11 billion ($1.3 billion). Today, 17 years later, only nine of the helicopters have been delivered. What's more, they remain mostly grounded due to "drastic maintenance needs and a severe shortage of reserve parts". Realistically, the helicopters won't enter full service until 2025, that is a quarter of a century since being ordered.

    Norway's helicopter ordeal started in 2000, when Defence Minister Bjørn Tore Godal's team, according to a critical report by the state auditor's office, instead of selecting a tried and tested helicopter model opted for an experimental one, even though not a single one had been produced at that moment

    The NH90 was developed by several European countries and produced in Italy. The medium-sized, twin-engine was specifically designed for operation in naval environments. According to the initial plan, the NH90s were to be placed on Norwegian coast guard vessel and be used for search and rescue operations, as well as monitoring fisheries.

    READ MORE: Norwegian Defence Chief Bemoans 'Tragic' Frigate Loss in NATO War Games

    However, problems began to mount from the get-go. The first helicopters were due for delivery in 2005, but the manufacturing company NHI, which had no production experience at that time, wasn't even close to being finished with them. Nevertheless, the contract, however, was maintained.

    The first helicopter didn't arrive until 2011, a decade after being ordered. At that time, Norway was reportedly close to severing the contract and choosing US Sikorsky Seahawks, only to find that breaking the contract would set the state coffers back as much as adhering to it.

    Meanwhile, problems continued to accumulate. The last of the Lynx helicopters that the NH90s were to replace, were retired in 2014, meaning that Norway's Coast Guard, which is tasked with monitoring western Europe's longest coastline of 58,133 kilometres, has been left without operational helicopters ever since.

    The available NH90s were mostly kept grounded due to technical faults and spiralling costs. While the NH90 costs NOK 175,000 ($20,500) per flight hour, its rival the Sikorsky Seahawk only costs NOK 34,000 ($4,000) per flight hour, five times less.

    Norway's incumbent Defence Minister Frank Bakke-Jensen minced no words about the problem-laden NH90, yet contended that it was still the best helicopter for Norway.

    "Saying 'tragedy' and 'disaster' is fitting. It describes well a 20-year process during which we haven't had the helicopter capacity we should have", Bakke-Jensen said, as quoted by the newspaper Verdens Gang.

    READ MORE: Sweden's New Helicopters Clobbered as 'Biggest Procurement Blunder'

    Nevertheless, Bakke-Jensen also waved aside chairman Hans Fredrik Grøvan's sarcastic question about whether it has in hindsight become clear that one can make do with a VW and not a Rolls-Royce and maintained that the NH90 best suited Norway's maritime needs.

    Initially, four Nordic countries agreed to buy the NH90, but Denmark later opted out, ordering US Seahawks instead in 2012. Norway, Sweden, and Finland, one the other hand, have all been plagued by massive delays and technical trouble.

    Related:

    Norway Beefs Up Arctic Defences at Russia's Doorstep
    Tags:
    helicopter, NH90, Frank Bakke-Jensen, Scandinavia, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Participants of XXI Republican Beauty Contest Miss Tatarstan-2019
    Miss Tatarstan 2019: Eye-Catching Contestants Compete for the Crown
    FAA: No Pay Zone
    FAA: No Pay Zone
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse