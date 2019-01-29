Register
09:44 GMT +329 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men

    IDF Launches Campaign To Ramp Up Ultra-Orthodox Enlistment

    © REUTERS / Finbarr O'Reilly
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Proponents of the campaign say it will help to integrate ultra-orthodox Jews into Israeli society.

    The Israeli military has launched a campaign to encourage haredim — to get ultra-orthodox Jews to enlist, according to an Arutz Sheva report.

    Launched by the Haredi Military Administration in cooperation with the Defence Ministry's Social Security Division, the campaign is aimed at young Haredi Jews who do no have the status of yeshiva — a religious student.

    Under the campaign, the enlisted Haredi will have to spend two years in a combat unit, and then a period of eight months completing their education or vocational training that provides tools to integrate ultra-orthodox Jews into the labour market after their discharge from the armed services.

    Their time in the military will be tailored to their specific religious lifestyle, including the strictest form of Kosher foods, a customised work environment, Torah study times, "personal and spiritual guidance", all in accordance with the IDF's Haredi Service Policy, the Arutz Sheva report says.

    Israeli F-15
    © AP Photo/ Ariel Schalit
    IDF Says Israeli Jets Struck Hamas Targets in Northern Gaza After Border Unrest
    The enlisted servicemen will be transferred to one of four units: The Netzach Yehuda Battalion (97) in the Kfir Brigade; Tomer Company in the Givati ​​Brigade; Hetz company paratroopers in the Paratroopers Brigade; The Mageni HaNegev division in the air and space branch.

    Integrating Haredi men into the Israeli labour market has long been an issue, since ultra-orthodox Jews "lack an education relevant to the labour market", according to The Jerusalem Post. Therefore, some see military service as a "springboard" to employment and successful integration into Israeli society.

    Various social projects, such as the Leon Jolson Parnasa Project, help Haredi people receive jobs, however, the results still leave a lot to be desired. According to The Jerusalem Post, some 20,000 out of more than 1 million Israeli haredim have found work through the Leon Jolson Parnasa Project. At present, only 7,250 haredi have enlisted in the military, YNet News reported last year.

    More than half of Haredi men are unemployed, however, more than 70% of Haredi women are employed; therefore, Haredi families mainly live on the income of women and government subsidies.

    Earlier in January, Aviv Kochavi replaced Gadi Eisenkot as the IDF's chief of staff. During the appointment ceremony, Kochavi pledged to devote all his efforts to "strengthen [Israel's] attack capabilities towards our enemies and present an army that is deadly, efficient and modern, that preserves its mission and its uniqueness".

    Related:

    Let the Holy Meme War Begin! IDF Mocks Iran on Twitter
    Israel Closes Sole Ski Resort Mount Hermon Due to Escalation in Syria - IDF
    IDF Air Force Invited to Take Part in Joint ‘Cobra' Drills With British RAF
    Ex-IDF Chief's Confession on Syria Aimed at Future Israeli Vote - Ex-PM Advisor
    Newly Appointed IDF Chief Kochavi Pledges to Make Army ‘Deadly, Efficient’
    Tags:
    Haredi, Military enlistment, Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Participants of XXI Republican Beauty Contest Miss Tatarstan-2019
    Miss Tatarstan 2019: Eye-Catching Contestants Compete for the Crown
    FAA: No Pay Zone
    FAA: No Pay Zone
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse