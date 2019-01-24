Germany Claims Russia Lacks Transparency Despite Demostration of 9M729 Missile

"Russia so far has not been ready to provide full transparency. Expectations are on the table and the ball is still in Russia's court", Maas stated, as quoted by the DPA news agency.
Moscow's proposal to show the missile is not sufficient, he claimed.
The statement comes after the Russian Defence Ministry presented at a briefing for foreign military attaches the 9M729 missile of the Iskander-M ballistic missile system, describing its features. According to the ministry, military attaches and representatives of CSTO, BRICS, EU and NATO military-diplomatic corps, as well as some other European and Asian countries, were invited to the briefing. However, US, UK, French and German, as well as EU and NATO representatives, did not attend the briefing.
In October, US President Donald Trump announced his country’s intention to withdraw from the INF Treaty over alleged Russian violations of the agreement. On December 4, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that Russia had 60 days to start to comply with the agreement, or, otherwise, the United States could leave the treaty on February 2. The Russian authorities, in turn, have many times stressed that their country strictly complied with the obligations outlined in the treaty.
Moscow, in turn, has complained that launchers on US defence systems in Europe are capable of firing cruise missiles at ranges that are banned by the agreement.
The INF Treaty was signed in 1987 by then-leader of the Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev and then US President Ronald Reagan. The leaders agreed to destroy all cruise or ground-launched ballistic missiles with ranges between 500 and 5,500 kilometres (310 and 3,400 miles).
