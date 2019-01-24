Russian Su-27 Jet Scrambled to Intercept Swedish Reconnaissance Aircraft

"The Russian equipment controlling the airspace spotted an aerial target over the neutral waters of the Baltic Sea that was approaching the Russian state border. Su-27 jet… was scrambled to intercept the target," the ministry's department of information and mass communications said in a statement.
This is not the first time Russian military reports it has to scramble jets to chase away foreign spy planes.
Previous week, Russian Defence Ministry reported that Russian jets had been scrambled five times in a week to prevent the foreign combat planes from crossing into the Russian airspace.
