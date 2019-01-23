Several EU Member States Considering Creation of EU Space Forces - Commissioner

"Several member states are considering just now ways to strengthen their defence doctrine to space dimension. They are talking about space forces", Bienkowska said, as quoted by the EUobserver online newspaper.
She did not specify which countries supported the possible move.
"We need to discuss, medium [to] long term, a European Space Force", the commissioner said.
The Russian Foreign Ministry noted that new Pentagon's strategy actually paved way for the deployment of missile defence weapons in space. The ministry added that the implementation of these plans would inevitably lead to the beginning of a space arms race and would have the most negative consequences for international security and stability.
