Register
23:28 GMT +322 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this file photo, Islamic State group militants stand with a captured Iraqi army Humvee at a checkpoint outside Beiji refinery, around 155 miles north of Baghdad, Iraq.

    Taliban Used US-Made Humvee in Ambush That Killed Dozens

    © AP Photo/ File
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    344

    A lethal Taliban attack on an Afghan intelligence compound made use of a stolen Humvee to storm the compound’s gates and conduct a suicide bombing, illustrating how the US effort to arm counterterrorism forces ultimately provides weapons to terrorist groups.

    The Monday attack featured a suicide bomber crashing into a training compound belonging to Afghanistan's intelligence service and Taliban fighters firing at the compound. Approximately 120 Afghan security forces have been reported dead, though the Washington Post notes Afghanistan's spy agency has not released casualty information.

    The publication called it "by far the deadliest attack on any national intelligence target" based on preliminary casualty data.

    A soldier from Iraq's elite counterterrorism forces looks from the gun turret of a Humvee as troops gather on the edge of the Shuhada neighborhood in Islamic State-held Fallujah, Iraq
    © AP Photo / Maya Alleruzzo
    US Army Orders 150 More Humvee Combat Vehicles for Iraqi Forces

    The US military's sprawling Middle East campaign has often made use of local partners. When the US goes about arming said partners, time and time again, US-made equipment falls into the hands of Washington's adversaries. In 2015, then-Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi admitted 2,300 US-supplied Humvees had been lost to Daesh, a loss that then-US Defense Secretary Ash Carter attributed to the terrorist group's superior numbers.

    A year before that, the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction reported that the Pentagon "provided over 747,000 weapons and auxiliary equipment valued at approximately $626 million" to Afghan security forces. The special inspector general also found that a majority of the US-supplied weapons were probably untraceable in DoD's systems, Gawker reported.

    Ukrainian and US servicemen unload armoured cars from a plane at Kiev airport on March 25, 2015 during a welcoming ceremony of the first US plane delivery of non-lethal aid, including 10 Humvee vehicles
    © AFP 2018 / SERGEI SUPINSKY
    WATCH: US Army Convicts ‘Humvee Bomber’ Who Cut Parachute Straps

    Washington spent millions for US warplanes to obliterate stolen equipment in Iraq in 2014. In June 2018, US warplanes conducted a similar mission over Afghanistan, destroying approximately 40 Humvees possessed by terrorist groups.

    The Taliban has used Humvees for suicide bombings before, carrying out two such attacks in three days in October 2017. Humvees are made by AM General LLC, a US manufacturer based in South Bend, Indiana.

    Related:

    WATCH US Military Drop Humvee a Mile Short of Designated Area
    WATCH: US Army Convicts ‘Humvee Bomber’ Who Cut Parachute Straps
    US Army Places $195Mln Order for 748 Tactical Vehicles to Replace Humvee
    US Army Orders 150 More Humvee Combat Vehicles for Iraqi Forces
    Oshkosh Corporation Wins $6.7Bln US Army Contract to Replace Humvee
    Tags:
    Humvee armored vehicle, Pentagon, Haider al-Abadi, Ash Carter, Afghanistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Blast From the Past: History of Antarctica Throughout the Years
    Blast From the Past: History of Antarctica Throughout the Years
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse