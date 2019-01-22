Russian Military Detects Launch of Israeli Missile Drone Over Mediterranean

Earlier on Tuesday, Israeli media reported citing Israel's Defence Ministry that the state military together with the US National Missile Defence Agency had conducted an Arrow 3 missile defence system test.

The Russian military has detected the launch of a missile drone by Israel over the Mediterranean Sea as part of missile defence tests, the Russian Ministry of Defence said on Tuesday.

"Today, at 07.35 am Moscow time [04:35 GMT], the Russian Aerospace Forces detected the launch of a missile drone over the Mediterranean Sea," the ministry said in a statement.

READ MORE: Israeli Interception of Syrian Missile Caught on Snowboarder's Camera in Golans

According to the statement, the missile's trajectory extended from the central part of the Mediterranean Sea towards the east coast.

"The experts of Russia's National Defence Control Center have classified the target as a missile drone used for testing the missile defence system of the Israeli Air Force," the ministry added.

This comes after earlier in the day the media reported citing Israel's Defence Ministry that the country's military together with the US National Missile Defence Agency had conducted an Arrow 3 missile defence system test.

READ MORE: Israeli Defence Forces Release VIDEO of Strike on Syrian Air Defences