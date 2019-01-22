Russian Military Discovers Arms Cache Abandoned by Militants in Syria's Deraa

DERAA (Sputnik) - Russian soldiers have discovered a hidden store with anti-tank weapons that was apparently abandoned by militants in Syria's Deraa province, representative of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Shkolnik said on Tuesday.

"Here you can see the arsenal that was seized over the past 24 hours from illegal armed groups that had previously conducted terrorist attacks in the southern provinces of the Syrian Arab Republic, including the province of Deraa", Shkolnik said.

He added that the store contained anti-tank grenades, grenade launchers, makeshift hand grenades as well as a container for a TOW-2 guided anti-tank missile.

All weapons found in the store will be destroyed.