Register
06:44 GMT +321 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A woman walking past the outer wall of the former US embassy in Tehran, which was seized by Islamists in 1980

    CIA ‘Argo’ Agent Who Rescued US Diplomats From Iran, Dies at 78

    © Sputnik / Grigoriy Sysoev
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 11

    The secret agent pulled six US diplomats from Iran after the Islamic Revolution and received one of US intel’s highest awards, but none of this was known publicly for two decades.

    Tony Mendez, a CIA secret agent who pulled an exfiltration operation in Iran, upon which a 2012 Ben Affleck movie was based, died Saturday in an assisted-living facility outside Washington, according to a WGBH radio report.

    The agent remained in the shadows for nearly two decades after the operation in Tehran, and only became known after Ben Affleck filmed his movie Argo in 2012.

    "He was a legendary intelligence officer," said International Spy Museum executive director Chris Costa.

    CIA Director John Brennan speaks during a news conference at CIA headquarters in Langley, Va.
    © AP Photo / Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    ‘I Don’t Think I’ve Said That’: Ex-CIA Chief Who Pushed Russiagate Probe Backs Off Collusion Theory (VIDEO)
    In 1979, the US-backed Shah of Iran fled the country and Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini took power. Iranian revolutionaries stormed the US embassy, taking all US citizens inside hostage.

    Six US diplomats not at the embassy at the time made it to the Canadian embassy and found shelter there.

    In January 1980, Mendez was sent to Iran to "exfiltrate" the diplomats. Exfiltration — the clandestine transportation of people from countries where they are believed to be endangered — was Mendez's specialty.

    ​He and another CIA officer — who is not shown in Affleck's movie — arranged false identities for the diplomats and posed them as a film crew doing location scouting for a sci-fi movie. All managed to successfully bypass Iran security at the Tehran airport, successfully boarding a Swissair flight to Zurich.

    While the movie portrays the scene as a last-moment takeoff with Iranian agents chasing the airplane, in reality the plane stood on the tarmac for two nerve-wracking hours as mechanics conducted repairs, WGBH reported.

    Gina Haspel
    © Photo: YouTube/The OSS Society
    Declassification Error Reveals Gina Haspel Ran CIA Gitmo Torture Site After 9/11
    Mendez was awarded the Intelligence Star, one of the highest CIA honors, by US President Jimmy Carter. The award was done in secret and CIA's involvement in the operation was not revealed until 1997.

    Mendez was also credited with bringing Hollywood makeup techniques to intelligence agencies in order to better their disguises.

    "Not a lot of people are aware that our disguise program was informed by some of the special effects people in LA," Jonna Mendez, wife of the deceased and a former CIA officer herself, said in an interview. "Tony also wanted to know how the magicians did a lot of the things that they do, because he thought that we might like to emulate them."

    The spy couple wrote a book about their work in the Soviet Union, called Moscow Rules, set to be published in May, according to WGBH.

    Related:

    'Reason for Living': Ex-CIA Chief Calls Putin 'Gift to NATO'
    ‘Chaos Produces Attention’: Former CIA Chief Criticizes Trump Antics
    Ex-CIA Officer: Mattis Resignation Increases Info War to Reverse US' Syria Exit
    FBI, CIA Officials Reportedly Doubt Major Allegations of Trump-Russia Collusion
    US to Resort to Use of Force if Iran Blocks Strait of Hormuz – Ex-CIA Officer
    CIA Reportedly Dove Into 'Panic Mode' as Trump Chose Putin Over US Intelligence
    Tags:
    obituary, secret mission, diplomats, 1979 Islamic Revolution, Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), United States, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Disney' Desolation: A Tour of Turkish Luxury Ghost Town
    'Disney' Desolation: A Tour of Luxury Turkish Ghost Town
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse