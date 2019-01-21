Syrian NextGen Buk-M2 Defense System Repels Israeli Attack - Report (VIDEO)

According to the Syrian Muraselon news outlet, Syrian Air Defense Forces on Sunday afternoon used the latest version of the Buk-M2 Air Defense Missile System to repulse the Israeli attack.
The following video provided by Muraselon captures the moment a Buk-M2 fired twice, reportedly intercepting two missiles fired by Tel Aviv toward Syrian territory.
The Buk-M2 surface-to-air missile system provides long range and high accuracy to ward off enemy attacks, according to Muraselon.
READ MORE: Russian Military Confirms Syria Repulsed Israeli Missile Attack
Israeli missile attack occurred at 1:32 pm Moscow time from the Mediterranean Sea by four IAF F-16 fighters launched several guided missiles.
According to the Russian military, Syrian-operated Pantsir and Buk air defence systems destroyed seven Israeli missiles.
