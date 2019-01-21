Syrian NextGen Buk-M2 Defense System Repels Israeli Attack - Report (VIDEO)

On Sunday, the Israeli Air Forces carried out an attack against the Damascus International Airport. A Russian military spokesman confirmed that Syrian-operated air-defense missile systems destroyed seven Israeli missiles, successfully repelling the attack.

According to the Syrian Muraselon news outlet, Syrian Air Defense Forces on Sunday afternoon used the latest version of the Buk-M2 Air Defense Missile System to repulse the Israeli attack.

The following video provided by Muraselon captures the moment a Buk-M2 fired twice, reportedly intercepting two missiles fired by Tel Aviv toward Syrian territory.

The Buk-M2 surface-to-air missile system provides long range and high accuracy to ward off enemy attacks, according to Muraselon.

READ MORE: Russian Military Confirms Syria Repulsed Israeli Missile Attack

Israeli missile attack occurred at 1:32 pm Moscow time from the Mediterranean Sea by four IAF F-16 fighters launched several guided missiles.

© Sputnik / Dmitriy Vinogradov Coalition Denies US Coordinated Drone Attack on Russian Airbase in Syria - Spokesman

Later a Russian military spokesman confirmed that Syrian air defences had repulsed the Israeli attack, which was aimed at the Damascus International Airport, southwest of the Syrian capital.

According to the Russian military, Syrian-operated Pantsir and Buk air defence systems destroyed seven Israeli missiles.