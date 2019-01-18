Moscow Calls New Pentagon Report 'Relaunch of Reagan-Era Star Wars Programme'

The Russia Foreign Ministry has reacted to the new US Missile Defence Strategy, presented by Trump on Thursday. The policy, as the US president described it, "recognises that space is a new war-fighting domain with the Space Force leading the way".

"Contrary to the claims of the authors of the Review, the realisation of the plans and approaches it contains will in no way strengthen the security of either the United States or its allies and partners. Attempts to move along the marked path will have the opposite effect. They will deal another significant blow to international stability, which is already cracking at the seams as a result of Washington's irresponsible actions. It is clear that no one will benefit from such a scenario," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The mentioned document, the Missile Defence Review, was presented by US President Donald Trump yesterday. Among the regular accusations against North Korea, Iran, Russia and China, which "pose a threat" to Washington, it contains new points; namely, the recognition of space as a "new war-fighting domain" and demanding "burden sharing" from allies.

READ MORE: From Alaska to Outer Space: Key Takeaways of New US Missile Defence Review

Reacting to the document, Moscow warned the US side against "starting on a new, high-tech level unforgettable Reagan-era 'star wars' program".

“We urge the US Administration to show political will and, finally, to seriously pursue a joint search for ways to solve the accumulated problems in the “strategic" sphere while it's not too late,” the ministry added.

READ MORE: Star Wars is Back? US Mulls Missile Defence Interceptors in Space

In conclusion, Moscow has called Washington to resume a full-format dialogue.

"We consider it necessary to emphasize that the appearance of such documents as the US Missile Defense Review once again demonstrates the need to immediately resume a full-format Russia-US dialogue on the whole range of issues related to arms control and strengthening international security and stability. We are ready for such a discussion," the ministry said.

In the report, Russia was singled out as one of the countries that allegedly poses a missile threat to the US. As the document says, Moscow continues to expand and modernise its strategic offensive missile systems, including the development of advanced technologies. The review deemed Russia and China to be the only countries in the world capable of conducting a large-scale attack against the United States using ballistic missiles.

READ MORE: US Congress Pushes Ballistic Missile Defense Program Based on Laser-Armed Drones