Moscow Calls New Pentagon Report 'Relaunch of Reagan-Era Star Wars Programme'

"Contrary to the claims of the authors of the Review, the realisation of the plans and approaches it contains will in no way strengthen the security of either the United States or its allies and partners. Attempts to move along the marked path will have the opposite effect. They will deal another significant blow to international stability, which is already cracking at the seams as a result of Washington's irresponsible actions. It is clear that no one will benefit from such a scenario," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
The mentioned document, the Missile Defence Review, was presented by US President Donald Trump yesterday. Among the regular accusations against North Korea, Iran, Russia and China, which "pose a threat" to Washington, it contains new points; namely, the recognition of space as a "new war-fighting domain" and demanding "burden sharing" from allies.
Reacting to the document, Moscow warned the US side against "starting on a new, high-tech level unforgettable Reagan-era 'star wars' program".
“We urge the US Administration to show political will and, finally, to seriously pursue a joint search for ways to solve the accumulated problems in the “strategic" sphere while it's not too late,” the ministry added.
In conclusion, Moscow has called Washington to resume a full-format dialogue.
"We consider it necessary to emphasize that the appearance of such documents as the US Missile Defense Review once again demonstrates the need to immediately resume a full-format Russia-US dialogue on the whole range of issues related to arms control and strengthening international security and stability. We are ready for such a discussion," the ministry said.
