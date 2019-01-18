Register
10:59 GMT +318 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Norwegian soldiers (File)

    Norway Beefs Up Arctic Defences at Russia's Doorstep

    CC BY 2.0 / 7th Army Training Command / Norwegian soldiers
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 16

    Having partially dismantled its northern defences in the 1990s following the collapse of the Soviet Union, Norway now seeks to re-establish its presence in the strategic area amid rising tensions between NATO and Russia.

    The Norwegian Defence Ministry plans to invest nearly NOK 2.5 billion ($290 million) rebuilding and expanding its Cold War-era military facilities in the far north.

    "Our assignment is to establish a presence", Colonel Jørn Erik Berntsen, the leader of the newly established unit Finnmark Ground Defence, said, as quoted by the daily newspaper Klassekampen. "We'll be there to discourage (any prospective invaders) and to defend ourselves against any threats".

    The investment will focus on Norway's most northern and eastern region of Finnmark, which shares borders with Finland and Russia. More than 500 soldiers will be stationed at Porsangermoen, once a bustling camp, later used only for drills and now slated for revival. The defence department plans to pump around NOK 1.5 billion ($176 million) into Porsanger alone, including NOK 500 million ($58 mln) on housing for military employees. The first 150 soldiers will be in place at Porsanger by the end of the month.

    READ MORE: Norway's Defence Minister Warns War in Europe 'No Longer Unthinkable'

    Porsanger once had a force of 1,500 military personnel. Following the end of the Cold War, the Norwegian state gradually reduced both activity and its presence, since the perceived threat from the Soviet Union no longer existed. Oslo's new plans call for some facilities to be rebuilt and others demolished and replaced with a recruitment facility and a school for weapons training, complete with more modern and better-suited accommodations.

    Military activity will be also boosted in the bordering county of Sør-Varanger, where millions of kronor have already been spent on two new border stations and the electronic surveillance of the Russian border.

    In recent years, Norwegian-Russian relations have been marred by the increasing US military presence in Norway, which now includes 330 US Marines; Oslo hopes to see this number doubled. NATO has also increased its activity via major drills, such as the recent Trident Juncture, the largest on Norwegian soil in decades; Norway also plans to become part of the US missile shield.

    READ MORE: Norwegian Businessman Alleges Entrepreneurs Get 'Pressed' to Spy on Russia

    A number of spying cases have also rattled the traditionally peaceful relations. A former Norwegian border inspector is being held in Moscow on suspicion of being a courier of cash and secret documents on a mission from Norway's intelligence. Last autumn, a member of the Russian delegation was arrested in Oslo on suspicions of espionage in the Norwegian parliament, but later released.

    Related:

    Norway Alarmed by Alleged GPS Jamming Near Russian Border
    'Crimea is Russian!' - Norwegian Right-Wing Heavyweight
    Demonizing Putin and Russia Won't Solve Our Common Problems - Norwegian Activist
    Tags:
    defence, army, military, Arctic, Russia, Scandinavia, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Symphony of Destruction: The Power of Bridge and Building Demolition
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse