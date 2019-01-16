Register
    In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops perform a flag raising ceremony Sunday, July 30, 2017 for a military parade to commemorate the 90th anniversary of the founding of the PLA on Aug. 1 at Zhurihe training base in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region

    'Unfounded Speculation': China on DoD Report on China's Military Development

    © AP Photo / Pang Xinglei/Xinhua
    Military & Intelligence
    BEIJING (Sputnik) - Beijing condemns the US Defense Department's new report on China's military development as baseless speculation, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Wednesday.

    "The relevant US report shows a disregard for facts. It is full of ideas that are characteristic of the Cold War and a 'zero-sum game,' and contains unfounded speculations about China’s development path, strategic goals and strengthening defense capabilities. Some claims in the report are rather absurd, and we strongly oppose it," Hua said at a briefing.

    According to Hua, Beijing believes that the healthy and stable development of relations between the Chinese and US armed forces is favorable for both countries and the rest of the world.

    "[China] hopes that Washington will be able to assess the military development of [China] rationally and objectively," Hua added.

    The spokeswoman also reiterated China's commitment to peaceful development.

    In this Aug. 31, 2018, file photo provided by the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Philippine Navy ship BRP Gregorio del Pilar is seen at center right after it ran aground during a routine patrol, on Aug. 29, in the vicinity of Half Moon Shoal, which is called Hasa Hasa in the Philippines, off the disputed Spratlys Group of islands in the South China Sea
    © AP Photo / Armed Forces of the Philippines
    China Deploys 'Ship-Killer' Missiles in Wake of US Ship's South China Sea Tour

    READ MORE: China's Military Attracts Millions at Site With Snippets of Training

    The comment refers to the US Defense Intelligence Agency's report, published on Tuesday, on China's military development. In the document, Washington expressed concerns over China strengthening its military capabilities and modernizing its army. The report's authors, in particular, claimed that the country's growing military might allow Beijing to control Taiwan.

    WATCH: First Recorded Flight of China's New Stealthy ‘Sky Hawk' Drone

    The US authorities have repeatedly drawn attention to China’s alleged military build-up and claimed that Beijing might act as a dominant force in the region. On January 1, US President Donald Trump signed legislation establishing a strategy for advancing US interests in the Indo-Pacific region, which, in particular, provided for countering China’s strategic influence worldwide. According to the law, Washington should develop a strategy that will promote the freedom of navigation, the work with allies and the conduct of joint maritime training with them in the East and South China Seas, which are China's coastal area.

