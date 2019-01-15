Register
01:49 GMT +315 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Marines

    US Marine Claims Men ‘Biologically Designed’ to Desire Underage Girls

    © Flickr/ Bill Dickinson
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 03

    A California Marine is being investigated over his social media comments stating that men are “biologically designed” to desire underage girls, according to the US Marine Training Command.

    On January 10, Gunnery Sgt. Nicolas Russo, who is currently an active-duty Marine assigned to the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training in San Diego, California, participated in an online discussion on Facebook about American R&B artist R. Kelly's marriage to singer Aaliyah, who got pregnant with his child at 15, and later died in an August 2001 plane crash at the age of 22, Task & Purpose reported. 

    R. Kelly, left, and Lady Gaga perform at the American Music Awards at the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2013, in Los Angeles
    © AP Photo / John Shearer/Invision
    Domino Effect: How Celebrities Got Hit by 'Surviving R Kelly' Scandal Aftermath

    In the online discussion about Aaliyah and her relationship with R. Kelly, Russo allegedly wrote, "Wow… let's place all the blame on a man who is biologically designed to act that way… and not the woman who wanted to do it… And I do believe she was 16." Aaliyah was only 15 years old when she got married to and was impregnated by R. Kelly, who was 27 at the time.

    "Quite frankly if she pursues it then let her," Russo also wrote, according to Task & Purpose. "Stop prosecuting adults when this happens. Now if an adult is pursuing then that's a different story."

    Sputnik was unsuccessful in accessing Russo's Facebook account or the post on which these comments were made.

    "We are currently looking into this matter regarding alleged social media misconduct," Marine Training Command command said in a statement to Task & Purpose. "The Marine Corps takes every allegation of social media misconduct seriously and does not condone any behavior that does not align with our core values. No additional information is available at this time."

    The Office of US Marine Corps Communication did not immediately respond to Sputnik's request for comment.

    "During our work to combat assault and harassment in the military we are consistently struggling with senior enlisted Marines," former Marine Sgt. Erin Kirk-Cuomo, who is the co-founder of "Not In My Marine Corps," an organization which brings to light stories of sexual assault and harassment among military service members, recently told Task & Purpose. 

    FILE - In this June 30, 2013, file photo, R. Kelly performs onstage at the BET Awards at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles. R. Kelly says the media are attempting to distort and destroy his legacy by reporting allegations that he sexually mistreats women. The R&B artist says in a statement Friday, May 4, 2018 that he's heartbroken by the accusations.
    © AP Photo/ Frank Micelotta
    'I Don't Give a F*ck!' R Kelly Responds to Sex Abuse Claims, Police Crash His Birthday Party

    Earlier this month, a documentary titled "Surviving R. Kelly" aired in the US, featuring new and longstanding allegations that Kelly sexually abuses women and underage girls. The documentary, which also covers the rapper's 2002 indictment on child pornography charges, prompted an investigation into the allegations by Georgia's Fulton County District Attorney's Office

    "The R. Kelly documentary has served as an uncovering of many Marines' beliefs towards the victims of assault and harassment: Blaming victims for their own assault," Kirk-Cuomo told Task & Purpose.

    "It's frustrating to see this openly in the Corps and from leaders who are responsible to support other Marines who have been assaulted or harassed. It is even more upsetting to see this from a gunnery sergeant who is responsible for the safety and training of young Marines. The Marines engaging in the perpetuation of victim shaming and blaming have no place in our Corps and are not Marines," she added.

    Related:

    Pelosi: FBI Probe Into Kavanaugh's Alleged Sexual Misconduct Had 'Limited Scope'
    FBI Sexual Misconduct Probe Targets Everyone Except Kavanaugh, Ford - Reports
    Another Woman Accuses US Supreme Court Nominee Kavanaugh of Sexual Misconduct
    Founder of China’s #2 E-Commerce Firm Arrested in US for Sexual Misconduct
    Missouri Governor Resigns Amid Sexual Misconduct, Campaign Finance Allegations
    Tags:
    US Marines, sexual assault, Facebook, investigation, US Marines, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Nevermind the Chill: No Pants Subway Ride-2019 Takes Over the World
    Nevermind the Chill: No Pants Subway Ride-2019 Takes Over the World
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse