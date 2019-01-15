US, Australia Kick Off Anti-Submarine Drills Near Guam - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The US and Australian naval forces have begun their annual Sea Dragon maritime exercise in the Western Pacific, with a focus on anti-submarine warfare (ASW), the US Department of Defense announced in a press release on Monday.

"This exercise is a chance for us to further hone our ASW skills and become even more proficient in one of our core missions," the officer in charge, Lieutenant Commander Korhan Orgun said in the release.

The drill will see four US and one Australian P-8A aircraft conducting flight operations, with the support of a joint Mobile Tactical Operations Center, the release said.

Exercise Sea Dragon stresses coordinated ASW prosecution against both simulated and live targets to include a Los Angeles-class attack submarine, the release added.

The exercise based in the US territory of Guam runs through 25 January, according to the release.

