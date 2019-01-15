US, Australia Kick Off Anti-Submarine Drills Near Guam - Pentagon

"This exercise is a chance for us to further hone our ASW skills and become even more proficient in one of our core missions," the officer in charge, Lieutenant Commander Korhan Orgun said in the release.
Exercise Sea Dragon stresses coordinated ASW prosecution against both simulated and live targets to include a Los Angeles-class attack submarine, the release added.
The exercise based in the US territory of Guam runs through 25 January, according to the release.
