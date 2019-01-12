Pentagon Deploys B-2 Stealth Bombers, 200 Airmen to Pearl Harbor

"Deploying to Hawaii enables us to showcase to a large American and international audience that the B-2 is on watch 24 hours a day, seven days a week ready to protect our country and its allies," 393 Bomb Squadron Operation Director, Lt. Col. Joshua Dorr said in the release on Friday.
The Defenсe Department noted that the arrival of the three stealth bombers and 200 airmen marks the second posting in Hawaii of the B-2, the first time being August 2018.
Bomber aircraft regularly rotate through the Indo-Pacific region to integrate capabilities with key regional partners and maintain aircrew proficiency, according to the release.
