Pentagon Deploys B-2 Stealth Bombers, 200 Airmen to Pearl Harbor

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Three B-2 stealth bombers and 200 airmen from the continental United States have landed at a base in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, to participate in a 24-hour patrol of air space in the Indo-Pacific, the US Department of Defenсe said in a press release.

"Deploying to Hawaii enables us to showcase to a large American and international audience that the B-2 is on watch 24 hours a day, seven days a week ready to protect our country and its allies," 393 Bomb Squadron Operation Director, Lt. Col. Joshua Dorr said in the release on Friday.

The Defenсe Department noted that the arrival of the three stealth bombers and 200 airmen marks the second posting in Hawaii of the B-2, the first time being August 2018.

Bomber aircraft regularly rotate through the Indo-Pacific region to integrate capabilities with key regional partners and maintain aircrew proficiency, according to the release.