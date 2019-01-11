Register
19:12 GMT +311 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Sea ice melts on the Franklin Strait along the Northwest Passage in the Canadian Arctic Archipelago, Saturday, July 22, 2017. Because of climate change, more sea ice is being lost each summer than is being replenished in winters. Less sea ice coverage also means that less sunlight will be reflected off the surface of the ocean in a process known as the albedo effect. The oceans will absorb more heat, further fueling global warming

    Arctic May Heat Up as US Mulls Sending Warships to Area Amid Russia Tensions

    © AP Photo / David Goldman
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 03

    Earlier, Russian Northern Fleet Commander Nikolai Evmenov warned that the potential for conflict between Russia and the NATO alliance was growing as powers wrangle for control over resources and shipping lanes in the Arctic region.

    The US could deploy warships to the Arctic this summer as shipping lanes cleared from ice open up and become navigable, Navy Secretary Richard Spencer has indicated.

    "This summer, [chief of naval operations John Richardson] and I have talked about having some ships make the transit in the Arctic. It's going to be a multi-service task – I think you'll see the Coast Guard involved," Spencer said, speaking at an event at the Center for a New American Security, a Washington, D.C.-based think tank.

    No concrete plans have been set at this stage, according to the admiral. "We're just fleshing it out right now. But what is the purpose of that? We have to learn what it's like to operate in that environment," he said.

    Norwegian Defense Minister Frank Bakke-Jensen at a NATO press conference.
    © NATO News
    Norway's Defence Minister Warns War in Europe 'No Longer Unthinkable'
    The US regularly deploys submarines and Navy patrol aircraft to the Arctic, but has generally limited the deployment of warships, many of which are not equipped with sufficient de-icing capabilities. However, last October, a US carrier group led by the USS Harry S. Truman became the first US aircraft carrier to cross the Arctic Circle since the Cold War as it joined the massive NATO Trident Juncture drills in Norway.

    The Navy is also exploring an expanded permanent presence in the region, particularly in Alaska, Admiral Spencer said. "A strategic port up in the Bering [Sea] area is being explored, but that would be a whole-of-government approach: that would be Coast Guard, Navy and Commerce in that regard. But it's an area we have to focus on, most definitely," he noted.

    As far as the Russian Navy's efforts and capabilities in the Arctic were concerned, Spencer stressed that "freedom of navigation should be plied up there" in the Arctic area shipping lanes. "We're going to try to do it. We're going to learn our way," he said.

    USCGC Polar Star icebreaker
    CC0
    US Scrapped Arctic Drills Amid Fears of Russia Rescuing Creaky Icebreaker – Coast Guard Chief
    The Russian defence ministry is well abreast of US ambitions in the Arctic. Last month, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the reactivation of the US 2nd Fleet was aimed directly at expanding Washington's military power in the Arctic. In response, Russia has resumed regular air patrols by long-range anti-submarine warfare and bomber aircraft in the region, and is beefing up its own military potential along its long Arctic borders.

    In November, perhaps in anticipation of a NATO bid to challenge Russian control of the North Sea Route, a shipping lane running along the Russian Arctic coast, the Russian defence ministry announced that starting in 2019, foreign warships will only be able to sail along the route after notifying Russian authorities.

    Last month, Russian Northern Fleet Commander Admiral Nikolai Evmenov said that he expected a "further increase in the scale of the military presence of NATO combined forces in the Arctic region in the near future," adding that this would lead to a growth in the potential for conflict in the region. According to Evmenov, the Arctic is quickly turning into "one of the world's hydrocarbon production centres, and a powerful hub for international transport communications." This, he said, attracts various international actors who may seek to threaten Russia's national interests.

    Related:

    Russia's Northern Fleet Resumed Air Patrols of Arctic - Commander
    US Intends to Expand Navy Presence in Arctic, Ensure Space Leadership - Shoigu
    US Scrapped Arctic Drills Fearing Only Russia Can Save Its Icebreaker - Official
    Conflict Potential in Arctic to Rise Due to NATO Increasing Presence - Commander
    Arctic Fisherman Finds 'Screaming' Sea Worm
    China Builds World's 1st Arctic LNG Tanker Able to Operate in Winter (PHOTOS)
    US Navy Confirms Arctic at Low Conflict Risk - Report
    Tags:
    plans, deployment, Russian Military, US Navy, Richard Spencer, Arctic, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 5 - 11 January
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse