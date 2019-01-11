Register
17:39 GMT +311 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Artificial intelligence

    Pentagon 'Organising AI for Combat' to Deal With Complex Threat Environment

    CC0
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 02

    The world's major militaries have devoted considerable resources to the creation of artificial intelligence systems, whether for incorporation into human-controlled weapons or as separate, independently operating systems.

    The United States Army is committed to incorporating AI into weapons systems, assistant secretary of the Army for acquisition, logistics and technology Bruce Jette has confirmed.

    "AI is critically important," Jette said, speaking to reporters on Thursday, The Army Times has reported. "There are AI efforts ongoing, it's just that we need to organise for combat, so to speak," he added.

    Fighting dolphin
    CC0
    US Navy Aims to Track Enemy Subs With Gene-Modified Marine Organisms
    Acknowledging public safety concerns about the prospects of artificial intelligence controlling weapons systems, the official noted that there are "some constraints" about what the army is "allowed to do with AI". 

    However, these constraints only threaten the US's ability to develop AI systems for military use, Jette hinted. "Here's your problem: If I can't get AI involved with being able to properly manage weapons systems and firing sequences, then in the long run I lose the time window", he complained.

    "An example is let's say you fire a bunch of artillery at me, and I need to fire at them, and you require a man in the loop for every one of those shots. There's not enough men to put in the loop to get them done fast enough. So, there's no way to counter those types of shots. So how do we put AI hardware and architecture but do proper policy? Those are some of the wrestling matches we're dealing with right now," Jette said, seemingly indicating that the US Army is lobbying to have the policy changed.

    According to Jette, the "threat environment" in modern combat conditions has changed and "become more complicated. It's not just tactical ballistic missiles or jets or helicopters. Now we've got UAVs, we've got swarms, we've got cruise missiles, we've got rockets, artillery, mortar. I've got to find a way to integrate all of this." 

    Brad Smith, President and Chief Legal Officer of Microsoft, speaks at the Willard Hotel in Washington, DC.
    © AP Photo/ Carolyn Kaster
    Microsoft President: We’ll Give Pentagon ‘All the Technology We Create’ (VIDEO)
    At the moment, Jette said, the US is already in a position "to put artificially intelligence in the backside" of air defence systems "to optimise against the threat that we see in the aggregate".

    The military forces of numerous countries around the world, including the US, Russia, India, Japan and the UK are actively pursuing the use of artificial intelligence for military applications, including battlefield robots and drones, AI-augmented exoskeletons, AI translators and computer systems for use aboard aircraft. The use of AI in weapons has sparked a host of moral, ethical and legal concerns. In August 2017, over 100 robotics and artificial intelligence pioneers wrote an open letter to the UN urging a ban on autonomous AI-based weapons systems, saying such weapons, which they called a "Pandora's box," could spark a new arms race, or something even worse.

    Related:

    If You Share Netflix Password With Others, an AI Could Hunt You Down
    India Develops AI-based Translator to Help Interact With Chinese Soldiers
    AI-Robots 'With Feelings' Could be Granted Human Rights, Scientists Believe
    WATCH Chinese Idols Dance For the First Time With Their Own Digital AI Clones
    Japan to Create Space, Cyberdefense Units, Boost AI Use - Defense Plan
    Tags:
    combat system, AI, artificial intelligence, weaponry, weapons, US Army, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 5 - 11 January
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse