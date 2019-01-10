Tomahawk-Armed US Destroyer Enters Baltic Sea - Reports

The USS Gravely destroyer has passed through the Danish straits and made its way into the Baltic Sea on Thursday, according to online maritime monitoring software.
10.01.2019— ALEX (@ALESHKA_MIL) 10 января 2019 г.
DDG-107 «Грейвели» (#USSGravely) pic.twitter.com/vGrXcrVm7s
The destroyer, capable of carrying a complement of up to 56 Tomahawk missiles, which have an effective strike range of 1,600 km, is also equipped with the Aegis missile-based air defence system. The vessel is currently the flagship of NATO's Standing NATO Maritime Group 1 in the US 6th Fleet's area of operations, which includes Europe and Africa. The ship left its base in Norfolk, Virginia on December 28.
Earlier, the US Navy published a photo of the USS Gravely transiting through the North Sea:
The #USNavy photos of the day: #USSGravely transits the #NorthSea, a Sailor works on F/A-18E Super Hornet, #USSAnchorage gets vertically-replenished, and @INDOPACOM commander Adm. Phil Davidson takes questions in New Delhi, #India!— U.S. Navy (@USNavy) 9 января 2019 г.
Info and download: https://t.co/6QmONUFx08 pic.twitter.com/uapitHhwEG
The Arleigh Burke-class destroyer has a sour history around Russian ships. In June 2016, the USS Gravely had a close encounter with Russian Navy frigate Yaroslav Mudriy in international waters in the Mediterranean Sea while escorting a US carrier group, coming dangerously close to the Russian vessel. Russian officials described the USS Gravely's actions as a "deliberate provocation." The US Navy denied that the ship had engaged in any dangerous behaviour, and accused the Russian frigate of behaving in an "unprofessional" manner.
