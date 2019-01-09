Register
01:48 GMT +309 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    USS Dewey and the Mk 45 deck gun

    US Navy Destroyer Discreetly Tested Hyper Velocity Projectiles at 2018 RIMPAC

    © U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Devin M. Langer
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 12

    A US Navy vessel’s standard Mk 45 deck gun fired 20 hyper velocity projectiles – which are getting Pentagon funding over the electromagnetic railgun - in the shadows of the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2018 international exercise, a new report says.

    Twenty hyper velocity projectiles were fired from the destroyer USS Dewey as part of a study conducted by the US Navy and the Defense Department's Strategic Capabilities Office (SCO), unnamed officials familiar with the test told USNI News Monday.

    The maritime warfare exercise is held in the waters off of Honolulu, Hawaii, every two years.

    Electric discharge
    CC0
    Russia's Electromagnetic Weapons Could Be 'More Efficient Than Nuclear Weapons'

    The test was part of a greater SCO effort to prove a 40-year-old deck gun filled with freshly designed ammunition could effectively neutralize large unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) and cruise missiles, USNI News added. The report makes no mention of whether the test was a success.

    The hyper velocity projectile is being cast as a low-cost alternative to the weapons currently used against cruise missile threats. Each Evolved Sea Sparrow Missile, for example, costs $2 million; every Rolling Airframe Missile runs another $1 million; shooting a single Standard Missile 2 has a price greater than $400,000.

    "If you think about the kinds of threats you might face in the Middle East, the lower-end cruise missiles or a larger UAV, now you have a way to shoot them down that doesn't require you use a $2 million ESSM or $1 million RAM, because a hyper velocity projectile — even in the highest-end estimates have it in the $75,000 to $100,000 range, and that's for the fanciest version of it with an onboard seeker," Bryan Clark of the Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments told USNI News.

    Officials told the publication the RIMPAC test was unclassified, but the Office of Secretary of Defense and the Office of Naval Research have declined to acknowledge it.

    Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) Type 815 Dongdiao-class surveillance vessel
    © Courtesy of the Japanese Ministry of Defense
    Spotted: Chinese Navy Sends Surveillance Vessel to Keep Tabs on RIMPAC Exercises

    There is a chance Beijing knew about the weapons test before USNI News did. A Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy surveillance vessel approached the exclusive economic zone of the islands during the 2018 drills to keep tabs on what was happening there, Sputnik News reported. A retired Chinese general suggested in comments to South China Morning Post that the spy ship's presence was a response to US surveillance of Chinese warships.

    The PLA Navy made headlines last week when a Type 072II-class landing ship equipped with a demonstrator electromagnetic railgun, another weapon rival countries are racing to develop, was spotted sailing out for sea trials. The prospect of China fielding the weapon before Washington has been described as a potential "strategic coup" for Beijing by some US analysts.

    The hyper velocity projectile is a touch slower than rounds fired from an electromagnetic railgun but provides a similar capability to shoot down aerial threats with very fast, relatively cheap ammo rounds. In the eyes of the SCO, it makes sense to put the projectiles in Mk 45 deck guns, which are mounted on virtually every American warship in the surface fleet.

    It's "not that we're not interested in railgun — we are — but if you look at the delta between fielding in quantity — we have [more than] 1,000 powder guns; we have very few railguns," said Will Roper, founding director of SCO, during a 2016 talk at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.

    US Navy Railgun
    © YouTube/USNavyResearch
    Off Target: US Navy’s $500 Million Electromagnetic Rail Gun on Chopping Block (VIDEO)

    The SCO was established by then-Deputy Secretary of Defense Ash Carter in 2016. The office's task was to discover new applications for old technological systems.

    The SCO's days appear to be numbered, however. Page 43 of the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2019, signed by US President Donald Trump on August 13, 2018, provides for the secretary of defense to submit a plan for eliminating the office "not later than March 1, 2019," to Congressional defense committees.

    Related:

    US Navy ‘Confident’ F-35Cs Will Be Combat Ready On Time
    US Navy to Ban Practice of Punishing Sailors With Bread & Water Diets
    US Intends to Expand Navy Presence in Arctic, Ensure Space Leadership - Shoigu
    Decorated US Navy SEAL Under Investigation for Committing War Crimes in Iraq
    US Navy Contractors Massively Targeted by Chinese Hackers – Report
    Tags:
    electromagnetic cannon, US Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments, US Navy, Hawaii
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hot Girls, Chilly Image: ‘Snow Maidens’ From Around the World
    Hot Girls, Chilly Image: 'Snow Maidens' From Around the World
    Stocks Rot Following China’s Apple Boycott
    Stocks Rot Following China’s Apple Boycott
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse