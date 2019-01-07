WATCH USS Fort McHenry Claiming to 'Advance Black Sea Security' Cross Bosphorus

US 6th Fleet Commander Lisa Franchetti announced that the American landing ship had been sent to the Black Sea region to enhance security and to reaffirm US commitment to "strong relationships with NATO allies".

Russian TV channel Zvezda has published a video depicting the landing ship USS Fort McHenry entering the Black Sea via the Bosphorus. The ship can be seen passing under a bridge late at night.

Earlier, the Russian Defence Ministry announced that patrol ship Pytlivy from Russia's Black Sea Fleet has been monitoring the USS Fort McHenry's actions since January 6 at 9:00 p.m. Moscow time (18:00 GMT).

In December, US Special Representative for Ukraine Kurt Volker said that Washington should consider the possibility of increasing its presence in the Black Sea.