Germany to Kick Off Jet Training Flights Over Estonia Next Week - Statement

TALLINN (Sputnik) - German Eurofighter jets on NATO air policing mission in the Baltic states will conduct daily low-altitude training flights over Estonia from Monday to Friday, the Estonian Defense Forces said in a statement.

"During a work week, Eurofighter jets of the German Air Force will conduct training flights in Estonia's air space… at an altitude of no less than 500 feet", the statement read.

The three Baltic states do not possess military aircraft suitable for air patrolling. Since their accession to the alliance in 2004, NATO member states have been engaged in patrolling the Baltic airspace.

NATO fighter jets are based at the Lithuanian Zokniai air base and the Estonian Amari air base.

WATCH NATO Allegedly Try to Move Troops, Armor Through Czech Republic, Slovakia