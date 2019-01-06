USS Fort McHenry to Advance US 'National Interests' in Black Sea - 6th Fleet Com

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An American landing ship, the USS Fort McHenry, has entered the Black Sea, in what Commander Lisa Franchetti of the 6th Fleet said was a routine operation to uphold security.

"USS Fort McHenry’s transit into the Black Sea reaffirms our collective resolve to Black Sea security and enhances our strong relationships with our NATO allies and partners in the region," she said.

The Whidbey Island-class ship follows a fleet of guided-missile destroyers including the USS Ross, USS Carney, and USS Porter who conducted operations in the Black Sea last year.

While with the Naples-based US 6th Fleet, the landing ship will conduct a full spectrum of joint and naval operations to advance US "national interests and security and stability" in Europe and Africa.

