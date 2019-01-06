USS Fort McHenry to Advance US 'National Interests' in Black Sea - 6th Fleet Com

"USS Fort McHenry’s transit into the Black Sea reaffirms our collective resolve to Black Sea security and enhances our strong relationships with our NATO allies and partners in the region," she said.
While with the Naples-based US 6th Fleet, the landing ship will conduct a full spectrum of joint and naval operations to advance US "national interests and security and stability" in Europe and Africa.
