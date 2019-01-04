China Unveils Footage of Own ‘Mother of All Bombs’ Dropped by H-6K Jet - Reports

BEIJING (Sputnik) - The China North Industries Corporation (Norinco) has showcased for the first time a video of the country’s own version of "Mother of All Bombs," the Global Times newspaper reported.

The aerial bomb was airdropped by an H-6K bomber causing a massive explosion at an unknown location, the outlet said on Thursday, citing Norinco.

In a comment to the newspaper, the company dismissed the suggestion that the bomb was also thermobaric, without providing further details.

An H-6K bomber is reportedly capable of carrying only one such bomb at a time due to its huge weight. According to an expert, cited by the newspaper, the bomb is 5-6 meters (16.4-19.6 feet) long.

China's arms industry giant NORINCO for the first time showcased a new type of massive aerial bomb, which it dubbed the Chinese version of the "Mother of All Bombs" due to its huge destruction potential that is claimed to be only second to nuclear weapons. https://t.co/Xwa470K0R5 pic.twitter.com/bWDvmfvcyk — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) January 3, 2019

On April 13, US military dropped the 22,000-pound GBU-43 Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB) bomb in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province targeting a tunnel complex which, according to the US Central Command, was used by the Islamic State’s (outlawed in Russia) local affiliate.

The MOAB, dubbed the "Mother of All Bombs," is the largest non-nuclear bomb developed by the United States and had not been used in combat before the Nangarhar operation.