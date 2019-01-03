US Warns Iran Against Conducting Planned Missile Launches - Pompeo

In late December, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that any efforts by foreign countries to stop the country from testing missiles would be futile.

Iran will face economic and diplomatic consequences if it goes ahead with plans to launch three space vehicles in the coming months, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned in a statement on Thursday.

"The United States will not stand by and watch the Iranian regime's destructive policies place international stability and security at risk," Pompeo said. "We advise the regime to reconsider these provocative launches and cease all activities related to ballistic missiles in order to avoid deeper economic and diplomatic isolation."

In December, Pompeo stated that the US would work with UN Security Council members to reimpose ballistic missiles restrictions on Iran in 2019.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW