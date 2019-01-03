Developer Leaks PHOTO of New Self-Propelled Gun for Russian Airborne Forces

The Central Research Institute of Precision Engineering (Russian TsNIITochMash) has released the first publically available photo of the Lotus, a new self-propelled gun design. The image, appearing in the design bureau's 2019 corporate calendar, was made available online on the design bureau's Instagram.
The image was accompanied by a statement by Dmitri Melikhov, chief engineer in charge of the Lotus project, who explained that in designing the project, "the lotus flower was a kind of inspiration for us. Notwithstanding its outward fragility, it grows in the most difficult conditions. It is a perfect combination of beauty, grace and indestructibility."
According to the chief designer, the Lotus airborne artillery system boasts "high ballistic characteristics and effectiveness of ammunition, designed in accordance with the principal of the 'golden ratio'," i.e. not only optimal weight and dimensions, but also a graceful silhouette.
The Lotus is expected to replace the Nona-S, a lightweight, air-droppable 120 mm gun-mortar, a Soviet design first introduced in 1981 which proved its effectiveness against the Mujahedeen in Afghanistan. Earlier, designers explained that the Lotus project aimed to further enhance the firepower and maneuverability of the mobile artillery used by the Airborne Forces.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
АО "ЦНИИТОЧМАШ" публикует собственный календарь на 2019 год В календарь АО "ЦНИИТОЧМАШ" вошли как уже зарекомендовавшие себя образцы вооружения, так и перспективные разработки, например, плавающее авиадесантируемое самоходное артиллерийское орудие "Лотос" Календарь будет интересен не только специалистам и сотрудникам предприятия, но и всем, кто интересуется развитием стрелкового и артиллерийского вооружения. Помимо описания основных образцов продукции, календарь содержит интересные истории и факты, описывающие процесс их разработки или эксплуатации, которые рассказывают сотрудники ЦНИИТОЧМАШа. В частности, многие слышали о пистолете СР1 «Гюрза», но мало кто знает какое впечатление оставил он у американских коллег после демонстрации своей мощи. Также очень интересной оказалась история создания САО "Лотос", при разработке которого разработчики отдела № 25 впервые применили принцип "золотого сечения". Ознакомиться с календарем АО "ЦНИИТОЧМАШ" можно в галерее. #cniitm #цнииточмаш #календарь #аоцнииточмаш #календарь2019 #лотос #нона-с #СР-1М #НОНА-М1 #2Б-23 #апс #ратник #ср-3м #ср.2мп #печенег #вал #календарь_2019
Earlier, it was reported that the system would be prepared for state trials later this year. If everything goes as plan, production of the new self-propelled guns will begin in 2020.
All comments
Show new comments (0)