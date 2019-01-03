Register
03 January 2019
    Airborne combat vehicles air dropped during the joint battalion tactical exercise of airborne troops from Russia, Belarus and Serbia at Rayevsky military base outside Novorossiysk

    Developer Leaks PHOTO of New Self-Propelled Gun for Russian Airborne Forces

    Earlier, TsNIITochMash, the design bureau tasked with creating the next-generation air-droppable artillery piece for the Russian military, promised that it would be ready for state testing by the Airborne Forces and the Naval Infantry by 2019.

    The Central Research Institute of Precision Engineering (Russian TsNIITochMash) has released the first publically available photo of the Lotus, a new self-propelled gun design. The image, appearing in the design bureau's 2019 corporate calendar, was made available online on the design bureau's Instagram.

    Screengrab from TsNIITochMash's 2019 calendar featuring the Lotus self-propelled gun.
    Screengrab from TsNIITochMash's 2019 calendar featuring the Lotus self-propelled gun.

    The image was accompanied by a statement by Dmitri Melikhov, chief engineer in charge of the Lotus project, who explained that in designing the project, "the lotus flower was a kind of inspiration for us. Notwithstanding its outward fragility, it grows in the most difficult conditions. It is a perfect combination of beauty, grace and indestructibility."

    According to the chief designer, the Lotus airborne artillery system boasts "high ballistic characteristics and effectiveness of ammunition, designed in accordance with the principal of the 'golden ratio'," i.e. not only optimal weight and dimensions, but also a graceful silhouette. 

    The Lotus is expected to replace the Nona-S, a lightweight, air-droppable 120 mm gun-mortar, a Soviet design first introduced in 1981 which proved its effectiveness against the Mujahedeen in Afghanistan. Earlier, designers explained that the Lotus project aimed to further enhance the firepower and maneuverability of the mobile artillery used by the Airborne Forces.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    АО "ЦНИИТОЧМАШ" публикует собственный календарь на 2019 год В календарь АО "ЦНИИТОЧМАШ" вошли как уже зарекомендовавшие себя образцы вооружения, так и перспективные разработки, например, плавающее авиадесантируемое самоходное артиллерийское орудие "Лотос" Календарь будет интересен не только специалистам и сотрудникам предприятия, но и всем, кто интересуется развитием стрелкового и артиллерийского вооружения. Помимо описания основных образцов продукции, календарь содержит интересные истории и факты, описывающие процесс их разработки или эксплуатации, которые рассказывают сотрудники ЦНИИТОЧМАШа. В частности, многие слышали о пистолете СР1 «Гюрза», но мало кто знает какое впечатление оставил он у американских коллег после демонстрации своей мощи. Также очень интересной оказалась история создания САО "Лотос", при разработке которого разработчики отдела № 25 впервые применили принцип "золотого сечения". Ознакомиться с календарем АО "ЦНИИТОЧМАШ" можно в галерее. #cniitm #цнииточмаш #календарь #аоцнииточмаш #календарь2019 #лотос #нона-с #СР-1М #НОНА-М1 #2Б-23 #апс #ратник #ср-3м #ср.2мп #печенег #вал #календарь_2019

    Публикация от АО ЦНИИТОЧМАШ (@cniitm) 2 Янв 2019 в 12:01 PST

    The Self-propelled Artillery Cannons (SPAC) Koalitsiya-SV and mamokhodny artillery cannons (SAU) Msta-S on the military parade devoted to the 73rd anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945
    © Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
    Modern 'Nabrosok' Artillery System Being Developed in Russia - Land Forces Chief
    According to Zvezda, the official television channel of the Russian Defence Ministry, the characteristics of the Lotus include a maximum firing range of 13 km, a rate of fire of 6-8 shots per minute, conversion to and from firing position in 30 seconds, and new high-precision ammunition. The nimble system is believed to have a weight of 18 tonnes, a maximum speed of 70 km per hour, and to have a crew of four.

    Earlier, it was reported that the system would be prepared for state trials later this year. If everything goes as plan, production of the new self-propelled guns will begin in 2020.

