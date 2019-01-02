Register
23:31 GMT +302 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Pat Shanahan, senior vice president of Airplane Programs for Boeing Commercial Airplanes, greets guests at a re-opening ceremony for Boeing's newly expanded 737 delivery center, Monday, Oct. 19, 2015, at Boeing Field in Seattle

    Trump’s New Pentagon Chief Recuses Himself From Matters Involving Boeing

    © AP Photo / Ted S. Warren
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Acting US Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan recused himself from “participating in matters in which the Boeing Company is a party” as long as he remains in the Cabinet post, a spokesman told reporters Wednesday.

    A spokesman for Shanahan said the acting secretary "has recused himself for the duration of his service" at the Defense Department "from participating in matters in which the Boeing Company is a party," reports Defense News.

    Protesters near the White House hold letters spelling Save Mueller after President Trump replaced Attorney General Jeff Sessions with Mathew Whitaker, who has expressed hostility to the Russia probe.
    © Alex Rubinstein
    ‘Whitaker Must Recuse!’ Demonstrators Protest Against Mueller’s New Boss

    Shanahan spent 31 years of his career with the Chicago-headquartered defense contractor before being appointed deputy secretary of defense in July 2017.

    Shanahan's nomination to deputy secretary required a Senate hearing that ultimately forced him to recuse himself from matters involving Boeing in the deputy role as well.

    Lt. Col. Joe Buccino, a spokesman for the deputy secretary at the time, told Bloomberg Government on December 21, 2018, that "the Department's legal advisors have a screening process to ensure that Boeing-related issues are not routed to Mr. Shanahan. While the details of the Department's FY2020 budget request remain pre-decisional, the screening process was in place throughout the budget review to ensure that any DoD programmatic decisions impacting Boeing were neither made nor influenced by Mr. Shanahan."

    Shanahan became acting secretary of defense on Monday, when retired General James Mattis concluded his final day as defense secretary. Shanahan's achievements in the private sector include helping to get Boeing's 787 Dreamliner into production and leading the company's Missile Defense Systems and Rotocraft System divisions, according to the Defense Department.

    ​The Pentagon is to submit a budget request to Congress on February 4.

    The Pentagon and Washington have attracted some criticism from watchdog groups who say there is a revolving door between the Defense Department and the private sector. For instance, when Mattis was head of US Central Command, he advocated for the military to buy blood-testing products from Theranos, the board of directors of which he later became a member.

    The Project on Government Oversight (POGO) found 645 instances of retired senior officials, members of Congress and senior legislative staff becoming lobbyists, board members or executives at Boeing or other major contracting firms over the past decade, according to a November report.

    File-In this Wednesday, May 21,2008 file photo, the company logo for The Boeing Co., is displayed in El Segundo, Calif. Boeing Co. say it's cutting 1,100 jobs from its U.S. plants, most of them in Southern California, as it scales back production of its C-17 cargo planes.
    © AP Photo/ Nick Ut
    Sikorsky, Boeing Offer Sneak Peek at New Double-Rotor Helicopter (PHOTOS)

    The American defense establishment is "skewed by undue influence" as a result of public officials gaining favor with private companies in hopes of landing a high-paying position there down the road, the report said. "Many of the instances do, however, show the revolving door spinning out of control due to ethics laws that are insufficient to protect the public interest," Mandy Smithberger, director of the Straus Military Reform Project at POGO, wrote in the report.

    Related:

    Jakarta Orders Airlines to Check Boeing-737 Max Planes After Crash – Minister
    Sikorsky, Boeing Offer Sneak Peek at New Double-Rotor Helicopter (PHOTOS)
    Brazilian Verdict on Embraer-Boeing Deal: Sovereignty Protection or Legal Error?
    Boeing Kept Pilots in the Dark About Hazards of 737 Model's Feature - Reports
    Boeing to Issue Alert Its Planes Can Abruptly Dive During Flight - Report
    Tags:
    conflict of interest, Project on Government Oversight, Pentagon, Boeing, General James Mattis, Patrick M. Shanahan, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Frosty Magic: Fantastic Aerial Photos of Winter Wonders
    Frosty Magic: Fantastic Aerial Photos of Winter Wonders
    Home Alone: White House Edition
    Home Alone: White House Edition
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse