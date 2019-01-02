Register
01:37 GMT +302 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    US and NATO soldiers take part in a ceremony to commemorate the Sept. 11, 2001, attack on the World Trade Center in New York, in Resolute Support 'Green Zone' headquarters of Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017

    US Top Commander in Afghanistan Tells Troops to Be Ready for ‘Any Outcome’

    © AP Photo / Rahmat Gul
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 02

    According to the top US general in Afghanistan, peace talks with the Taliban could go either way and NATO troops must be ready for “any outcome.”

    General Scott Miller, commander of US forces in Afghanistan and commander of the NATO non-combat Resolution Support (RS) mission in Afghanistan, told NATO troops to be ready for any outcome in peace talks between Washington and the Taliban.

    Speaking before troops at RS headquarters in Kabul on January 1, Miller warned of preparing for both "positive processes or negative consequences," according to Reuters.

    "Peace talks [are] out there, regional players pressing for peace, the Taliban talking about peace, the Afghan government is talking about peace," he said.

    "Are [the RS] able to adapt? Are we able to adjust? Are we able to be in the right place to support positive processes and negative consequences, that's what I ask you guys to think about in 2019," he added.

    ​Miller provided no comment regarding a US withdrawal from the country and an end to the longest war that America has ever promoted on foreign soil, however.

    A Chinese national flag flutters in the wind in between a high-rise residential and office complex in Beijing, China. (File)
    © AP Photo / Andy Wong
    Analyst Explains How China Can Help Afghanistan, Pakistan Reconcile
    According to earlier reports citing an anonymous source in the Pentagon, US President Donald Trump mulled withdrawing some 7,000-14,000 troops from Afghanistan, just after ordering a complete troop withdrawal from Syria. Those rumors were later refuted by White House spokesman Garret Marquis, who said that the president has not issued a withdrawal order to end the 16-year Afghanistan war, although the possibility of such a future action was not denied.

    The United States invaded Afghanistan in 2001 as a part of its global War on Terror following the 9/11 attacks, aiming to topple the Taliban government in Afghanistan.

    Almost seventeen years later, US representatives have begun negotiations with Taliban representatives.

    "Officials from the warring sides have met at least three times to discuss the withdrawal of international forces and a ceasefire in 2019. However, fighting has not subsided even as diplomatic efforts intensify," according to Reuters.

    In their 2018 annual statement, the Taliban claimed the victory, saying that they had forced the US to invite them to the negotiating table.

    "The Mujahideen defended valiantly […] the invaders were forced to review their war strategy," the group said in a statement.

    Ambulance in Afghanistan. (File)
    © AP Photo / Musadeq Sadeq
    Blast in Northern Afghanistan Leaves 4 Women, 2 Children Dead - Reports
    As negotiations over the end of the war and the future of the mountainous country gather momentum, the Taliban ramped up efforts to reassure Afghan citizens that they have nothing to fear after the foreign forces leave.

    Considering the Taliban's strict views on Islam, however, many believe that there is a justified fear of a new repressive religious fundamentalist regime, similar to that of Saudi Arabia and Iran, Reuters reported.

    Related:

    US Airstrike Kills Spokesman of Local Daesh Cell in Afghanistan - Reports
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Major Taliban Offensive Could Prompt US to Remain in Afghanistan - Professor
    'A Blow to Morale': Afghanistan Generals Bemoan US Withdrawal Plans
    Trump Administration Mulls US Troops Reduction in Afghanistan - Reports
    US-Taliban Talks on Afghanistan Prompt Indian, Russian Officials Meet in Delhi
    Four Killed, 9 Injured in Attack on Funeral Ceremony in Afghanistan - Police
    Migrant Murder Suspect Okayed to Stay in Austria Due to Charges in Afghanistan
    Tags:
    peace talks, negotiations, Taliban, NATO, Scott Miller, Afghanistan, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sputnik's Best Photos of 2018 (Part 2)
    Sputnik's Best Photos of 2018 (Part 2)
    Home Alone: White House Edition
    Home Alone: White House Edition
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse