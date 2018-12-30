Register
    Изображение российского ракетного комплекса стратегического назначения с гиперзвуковым планирующим крылатым блоком

    German Scholar: West Unable to Intercept Russia's Avangard Hypersonic Missile

    © Photo : Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation
    Military & Intelligence
    Vladimir Putin unveiled that Russia had developed a new type of weapon, flying faster than the speed of sound and looking like a “fireball” in March 2018. Less than a week before 2019 starts, information about its successful test launch was released.

    Dirk Zimper from the German Aerospace Center told the country’s public broadcaster Deutschlandfunk (the German Radio) that there are no effective defence systems against hypersonic glide vehicle Avangard, which was successfully tested in December. According to the European expert, although the work over developing reliable countermeasures is underway, it is “really difficult” to intercept a hypersonic missile.

    Zimper points at the acknowledgment of this fact in the US, referring to the statement by John Hyten, the head of the Strategic Command of the United States. The commander told the US Senate Armed Forces Committee in March that the US had no defence that could prevent the use of such a weapon against it.

    According to the German scholar, there are three countries researching this technology now: apart from Russia, it is China and the US. However, he expressed an opinion that the successful test launch of the Avangard has not shifted the international balance of power.

    “It is clear that nations like the US, Russia, and China have been researching such systems for decades, and it is indeed a competition. It would be very difficult to say here who might have advanced further on this research and might be behind. I think it is a neck to neck situation”, Zimper told the broadcaster.

    The glider vehicle, able to carry megaton-class nuclear weapon, was presented by Vladimir Putin in March 2018, when he spoke about the newest additions to the Russian arms complex including the SARMAT missile system, super-fast drone torpedoes, cruise missiles with nuclear power plants, the air missile system “Kinzhal” as well as laser weapons.

    On 26 December, it was announced that the Avangard missile, dubbed a "New Year's present to the nation" by Russian President Vladimir Putin, had been test-launched from a base in the southern Ural Mountains and successfully hit a practice target on Kamchatka, 6,000 kilometres (3,700 miles) away.

    The missile, which is said to fly 27 times faster than the speed of sound, constantly changes its course and altitude while it flies through the atmosphere, chaotically zigzagging on its path to its target, making it impossible to predict the weapon's location.

    According to Sergei Ivanov, a former Russian defence minister, Russia began to develop the Avangard after 2002 when the US withdrew from the 1972 Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty and started working over defences against ballistic missiles.

