Register
00:01 GMT +328 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this undated photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, a carrier-borne J-15 fighter jet lands on China's first aircraft carrier, the Liaoning

    China’s Newest Carrier Begins Flight Tests (PHOTOS)

    © AP Photo / Xinhua, Zha Chunming
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 70

    China’s first domestically designed and built carrier, the Type 001A, has reportedly begun its fourth sea trial ahead of its anticipated April commissioning. These trials will test its aviation system for the first time.

    While no official announcement of the trials have been made, a Thursday statement by the Maritime Safety Administration of China noted that the Bohai Strait and parts of the Yellow Sea have been closed to sea traffic between December 28 and January 4. At the same time, multiple photos and videos show the 70,000-ton, 1,033 foot-long ship putting to sea from its home port of Dalian on Thursday.

    ​"During this sea trial, the carrier's aviation division will be coordinated for the first time," Wang Yunfei, a naval expert and retired PLA Navy officer, told the Global Times Thursday about the reported tests. He noted the ships would also be running tests on the radar, communication, air traffic control systems, along with its takeoff and landing equipment.

    In this undated photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, made available on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2012, a carrier-borne J-15 fighter jet takes off from China's first aircraft carrier, the Liaoning. China has successfully landed a fighter jet on its first aircraft carrier, which entered service two months ago, the country's official news agency confirmed Sunday. The Liaoning aircraft carrier underscores China's ambitions to be a leading Asian naval power, but it is not expected to carry a full complement of planes or be ready for combat for some time.
    © AP Photo/ Zha Chunming
    China Reportedly Starts Building 'New-Generation' Aircraft Carrier

    The South China Morning Post referenced online photos Thursday showing three blast deflectors on Type 001A's flight deck, further indicating flight ops were likely. The devices are used to deflect jet exhaust in order to avoid injury, damage and general chaos.

    The carrier's air wing comprises Shenyang J-15s, a cousin of the Sukhoi Su-33 designed and built by China for its own uses. Like the Su-33, the J-15 is built for carrier ops. The Type 001A also carries many helicopters.

    Although the Type 001A is an indigenously designed ship, it's heavily based on the People's Liberation Army Navy's first carrier, the Liaoning, which was built by the Soviet Union as the Kuznetsov-class carrier Varyag. Ukraine subsequently sold the unfinished ship to Beijing, which refitted it for testing and study. The Type 001A, a full-service carrier, is the ultimate fruit of that endeavor.

    This photo taken on April 24, 2018 shows a J15 fighter jet landing on China's sole operational aircraft carrier, the Liaoning, during a drill at sea
    © AFP 2018 /
    WATCH Chinese Pilots Perform Night Land on Carrier Amid South China Sea Tensions

    Like Liaoning, the Type 001A utilizes a ski jump to launch aircraft from its flight deck, as opposed to the steam catapult method favored by the United States' carriers. Fully loaded, it can carry 32 J-15s, eight more than the Liaoning. However, the newer ship's radar and bridge systems are much more advanced, Sputnik reported.

    Wei Dongxu, a Beijing-based military analyst, told the Global Times that while Type 001A's flight tests should be easy due to the ship's similarity to the Liaoning, crews would likely be using full-sized models of aircraft while testing loading and maintenance equipment and not real J-15s, of which the PLA-N doesn't even have enough to fill both carriers' hangars, Sputnik reported.

    The carrier has conducted three past sea trials in May, August and October, and is expected by experts to enter service in time for the 70th anniversary of the foundation of the Chinese navy in May, SMCP reported.

    Related:

    Justice Dept. Claims Chinese Hackers Stole Data From US Navy, NASA, Energy Dept.
    US Fleet to Fail in Battle Against Russian, Chinese Navy, US Think Tank Says
    US Navy Could Stop Docking in Israeli Port Haifa Amid Chinese Takeover – Reports
    Tags:
    J-15, Type 001A, flight tests, aircraft carrier, People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN), Yellow Sea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Eastern Allure: Stunning Participants of Oriental International Beauty Pageant
    Eastern Allure: Stunning Participants of Oriental International Beauty Pageant
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse