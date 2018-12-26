WATCH Successful Public Test-Launch of Russia's Avangard Hypersonic Missile

On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry, on instruction from Russian President Vladimir Putin, successfully test-fired the Avangard missile equipped with a hypersonic winged glider unit.

During the test, all tactical and technical data of the missile's performance and capabilities were confirmed, hitting a target in Kamchatka at the Kura test site at the pre-determined time.

READ MORE: Russia's Avangard System Missile Test-Launched From Orenburg Region, Hit Target in Kamchatka — Kremlin

Vladimir Putin noted that lots of work had been carried out, and said the Avangard system would reliably ensure Russia's national security for decades to come.

"We now have the newest type of strategic weapons in the world and it will reliably ensure the defense of our state and our people for decades to come," Putin said.