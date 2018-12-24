Register
20:16 GMT +324 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The S-400 Triumf anti-air missile system

    Possible Purchase of US Patriots Not Alternative to S-400 - Erdogan's Spokesman

    © Sputnik / Alexey Malgavko
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    ANKARA (Sputnik) - The possible purchase of Patriot air defence systems from the United States will not affect Turkey-Russia agreement of the purchase of S-400 missiles, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said Monday.

    "We are not closing the door to the Patriot, it all depends on the price, the possibility of technology transfer, joint production and other four or five important points… We have received the best offers from Russia. If the United States provides us with good conditions, we will also evaluate them," Kalin said at a briefing in Ankara.

    The spokesman underlined that the possible Patriot purchase was not an alternative to S-400.

    "The deliveries of the [Russian-made] S-400 systems will not be affected, and they will begin in 2019. This is not an alternative, but two parallel processes," the spokesman stressed.

    The statement followed last week's announcement by the Pentagon, saying that the US State Department had approved a possible $3.5 billion sale of Patriot systems to NATO-ally Turkey.

    READ MORE: Turkey's Purchases of Russian S-400, US Patriot Systems Not Connected — Kremlin

    The Patriot sale comes in line with Washington's attempts to thwart the Russian S-400 air defence systems' sale to Turkey ever since the contract was signed on December 20. Previously, the US was threatening to halt F-35 jet shipments to Ankara.

    Transporters-launchers for S-400 Triumf missile systems at the final rehearsal of the military parade on St. Petersburg's Palace Square, which is timed to the 73rd anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War
    © Sputnik / Alexei Danichev
    Transporters-launchers for S-400 Triumf missile systems at the final rehearsal of the military parade on St. Petersburg's Palace Square, which is timed to the 73rd anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War

    The S-400 Triumf anti-air missile system enters service in Sevastopol to protect Russian air borders
    © Sputnik / Alexey Malgavko
    Turkey Will Use Russian S-400 Independently of NATO Systems - Source
    Recently, Bloomberg reported, citing two sources familiar with the negotiations between Ankara and Washington, that Turkey had suggested that US technical experts study the S-400 missile defence systems that it purchased from Russia in order to "control damage" in relations with Washington stemming from its decision to pursue the contract with Moscow.

    READ MORE: Turkey Suggested American Technicians Study Russia-Made S-400, US Media Claims

    Reacting to this report, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Russian-Turkish contract envisages Ankara's non-disclosure of certain data.

    S-400 Triumph (NATO reporting name SA-21 Growler) is Russia's most advanced surface-to-air missile system. It has a range of 400 kilometres (248 miles) and is capable of tracking and destroying all existing aerial targets, including ballistic and cruise missiles.

    Turkey to Coordinate With Russia Its Actions East of Euphrates

    The Turkish presidential spokesman has also spoken about the country's action in Syria.

    "We will also work closely with Russia on the issue of coordination of actions east of the Euphrates, in addition to our usual coordination," Kalin said at a briefing in Ankara.

    According to Kalin, this week a military delegation from the United States will arrive in Turkey, and the coordination in Syria will also be discussed with them.

    Earlier Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan announced that Ankara was ready to launch an operation in Syrian Manbij against the Kurdish formations. He later said that he had decided to postpone the start of the military operation in Syria after a telephone conversation with Trump on December 14, at the end of which Trump decided to withdraw US troops from Syria.

    Tags:
    Patriot air defense system radar, S-400, Turkey, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Back in the USSR: How People Used to Ring in the New Year
    Back in the USSR: How People Used to Ring in the New Year
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Santa Claus - 2018
    Main Gift Giver
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse