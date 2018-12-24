Register
09:14 GMT +324 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks during a media conference during an EU summit in Brussels, Friday, Dec. 14, 2018.

    May Thanks Military for Keeping UK From "Russian Intrusion" in Christmas Address

    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    604

    The prime minister praised the Armed Forces in her Christmas speech for keeping the UK safe from Russia, defeating Daesh and “sending a message” to Syrian President Bashar Assad.

    UK Prime Minister Theresa May hailed the British Armed Forces in her Christmas address, praising their work on a variety of tasks, including, among other things, cleaning up the mess after the Salisbury incident and keeping UK "waters and skies" free from "Russian intrusion".

    "Time and again you have stood up to aggression and those who flout the rules-based international order. You should be incredibly proud of all that you do — just as the whole country is proud of you", Theresa May said in the address.

    NATO warship HMS Duncan docked at Cardiff Bay ahead of the UK based NATO summit, in Cardiff, Wales, Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2014
    © AP Photo / Tim Ireland
    UK Navy Feared Chem Attack on Warship off Montenegro After Salisbury Poisoning
    The prime minister praised the military for "playing a vital role in cleaning up after a sickening nerve agent attack on the streets of Salisbury", and for "protecting our waters and our skies from Russian intrusion and strengthening our allies in Eastern Europe", the Independent reports.

    It remains unclear whether the Russian Armed Forces are aware they were supposed to intrude into British seas and skies, however.

    She also praised the armed forces for "striking at terrorism as part of the global coalition against Daesh" in Syria.

    Sticking to the usual narrative, Prime Minister May said the British Armed Forces sent a "message" to Syrian President Bashar Assad that Downing Street won't stand by "while chemical weapons are used". May did not elaborate on what exact actions by the British contingent in Syria she perceives as "sending the message" to Assad.

    "Along with our US and French allies", UK forces are "sending a message to the Assad regime that we will not stand by while chemical weapons are used, as they were in April on families, including young children", she said.

    Members of 5th Special Forces Group (A) conducting 50. Cal Weapons training during counter ISIS operations at Al Tanf Garrison in southern Syria.
    CC0 / Staff Sgt. Jacob Connor / 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne)
    'It's not a Surprise': Americans Support Troop Pullout From Syria - White House
    Coalition members have repeatedly accused President Assad of using poisonous chemicals on his own citizens, despite evidence provided by the Russian military that the chlorine shelling had been carried out by terrorist forces.

    Earlier in October, the Russian Ministry of Defence acquired intelligence saying that the group known as "White Helmets" was hiring people to participate in staged chemical attacks.

    On Sunday, the US Department of Defence enacted an executive order for the withdrawal of US troops from Syria, after US President Trump declared victory over the "largely defeated" Daesh, and later saying that Turkey "should be able to easily take care of whatever remains" of the world's once most loathed terror group.

    The town of Al-Shaykh Maskin, liberated by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) from ISIS militants in Syria's Daraa province. (File)
    © Sputnik / Michael Alaeddin
    Moscow Not Prone to Overestimating US Role in Defeating Daesh in Syria - Kremlin
    On Saturday, Prime Minister May said Daesh has been "crushed" in Iraq and Syria by the efforts of British forces.

    "Just three years ago, Daesh [ISIS] declared a caliphate in Iraq and Syria", she said during her visit to troops stationed in Cyprus. "But today, thanks in very large part to your efforts, the so-called caliphate has been crushed and no longer holds significant territory in Iraq and Syria".

    "You should be incredibly proud of that achievement", she said, according to the Times of India.

    Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia.

    Related:

    Theresa May Answers PMQs in House of Commons (VIDEO)
    Labour's Corbyn Submits No Confidence Motion in Theresa May Over Brexit Vote
    German Hate Preacher Allowed to Live in UK by Theresa May - Reports
    Theresa May is Right!
    Tony Blair: Theresa May Is ‘Irresponsible’, Her Brexit Is ‘Insult to the Office’
    LIVE UPDATES: Theresa May Presents National Statement at Brussels Summit
    Analyst on Theresa May's Brexit Deal: 'I Think She's in Trouble'
    UK PM Theresa May Wins Leadership Vote; Trump Advisor Sentenced to 3 Years
    UK Peers Say Theresa May Likely to Pass Vote of No Confidence
    Tags:
    Christmas Address, Poisoning of Sergei Skripal, British Armed Forces, Daesh, Bashar al-Assad, Theresa May, Syria, Russia, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Back in the USSR: How People Used to Ring in the New Year
    Back in the USSR: How People Used to Ring in the New Year
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Santa Claus - 2018
    Main Gift Giver
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse