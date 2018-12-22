Some 500 Dangerous Cases With Planes, Drones Noted in Canada Since 2014 - Report

The Canadian Transport Ministry said that a total of 95 incidents when drones posed a threat to aviation safety occurred in the current year, the CTV broadcaster said.
According to pilots and eyewitnesses, in some cases, drones were flying too close to flight trajectory or even crossed it.
In 2017, the Canadian government imposed measures restricting the use of recreational drones near airports and among other aircraft and watercraft launching and landing sites, imposing a $3,000 fine for individuals breaking the new rules.
