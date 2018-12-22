Some 500 Dangerous Cases With Planes, Drones Noted in Canada Since 2014 - Report

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A total of 499 potentially dangerous incidents involving aircraft and drones have been registered in the Canadian airspace over the past four years, the CTV broadcaster reported, citing the Canadian Transport Ministry.

The Canadian Transport Ministry said that a total of 95 incidents when drones posed a threat to aviation safety occurred in the current year, the CTV broadcaster said.

According to pilots and eyewitnesses, in some cases, drones were flying too close to flight trajectory or even crossed it.

READ MORE: Canada to Develop Vision-Based Drone Navigation System

© AP Photo / Sang Tan UK Police Arrest 2 Suspects Over Drone Incident at Gatwick Airport

The TV channel added that Canada had quite strict legal restrictions regarding drones' flights near airports, with no-fly zone totalling 5.6 kilometres (3.4 miles). In the United Kingdom, for example, drones are allowed to come within one kilometre to airports.

In 2017, the Canadian government imposed measures restricting the use of recreational drones near airports and among other aircraft and watercraft launching and landing sites, imposing a $3,000 fine for individuals breaking the new rules.