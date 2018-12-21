F-35 Production Nearly 40 Percent Up From 2017 Level - Lockheed Martin

"The 91 deliveries in 2018 represent nearly a 40 percent increase from 2017 and about a 100 percent production increase compared to 2016," the release said. "Next year, Lockheed Martin is set to deliver more than 130 F-35s representing yet another 40 percent increase in production."
"To date, more than 355 F-35s have been delivered and are now operating from 16 bases worldwide… Ten nations are flying the F-35… The price of an F-35A is now $89.2 million," the release said.
The F-35 is the most expensive aircraft program in history with a projected lifetime cycle total cost of $1.5 trillion. Supply chain issues with Pratt & Whitney's engine were cited as one reason US acquisition costs ballooned from $379 billion to $406 billion in the 2017 Select Acquisition Report.
