Register
03:57 GMT +320 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    US Navy aircraft carriers John C. Stennis and Ronald Reagan drill with their battle groups in the Philippine Sea

    US Navy Says It Faces Rough Waters If 2020 Defense Budget Stalls

    © YouTube Screenshot; US Navy
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 30

    A document submitted to a recent Senate Armed Services readiness subcommittee hearing suggests the US Navy may be heading for rough waters in the near future if lawmakers are unable to agree on a defense budget by January 2020.

    The document, which was handed to lawmakers on December 12 and cited by US Navy Secretary Richard Spencer at a recent hearing, indicates that the scheduled maintenance of various ships and aircrafts would be placed on hold in an effort to save funds if they end up slashed by politicians.

    US Navy P-8 Poseidon aircraft
    © AFP 2018 / Greg WOOD
    US Navy Mulls Moving Sub-Hunters to Alaska to Track China, Russia

    According to Defense News, cuts also mean hiring freezes at shipyards, furloughs, and cutbacks on weapons and aircraft procurements. Although the document failed to give exact details on the matter, it did also indicate that the US Navy's show pilot team, the Blue Angels, would see their 2020 season axed.

    "If we were forced back to a sequestration level, it would be more than just the Blue Angels not doing air shows," US Marine Corps Commandant Gen. Robert Neller said at a recent hearing, the defense site reported.

    "It would be units getting ready to deploy later, it would cause us to look at our force structure, have to make ourselves a smaller force."

    Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Bill Moran, along with Spencer, also remarked at the hearing that budget cuts would cause setbacks that would ultimately take roughly five years for the force to recover from.

    "The component of time is time you can't get back," Moran said. "So we lose proficiency, we lose expertise, and we have to recover that by skipping generations of people who miss the opportunity during the time when we didn't have the resources available."

    President Donald Trump points skyward before donning protective glasses to view the solar eclipse, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, at the White House in Washington .
    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    Spaced Out: Trump’s Space Force Left Out of Congress’ 2019 Defense Budget Bill

    But the doom and gloom isn't set in stone just yet, folks. Without giving out specifics, Lt. Lauren Chatmas, spokesperson for the US Navy, told Defense News that the document outlined cuts that "are just options as we strive to find the best balance to support the defense strategy while also being responsible stewards of taxpayer dollars."

    "This is what the [Program Objective Memorandum-20] process is for — to review all accounts in determining the best balance of investments," Chatmas explained.

    The US Congress has until January 15, 2020 to finalize a budget deal. All military branches have been tasked by the Office of the Secretary of Defense to outline a 2020 budget.

    Related:

    US Intends to Expand Navy Presence in Arctic, Ensure Space Leadership - Shoigu
    US Fleet to Fail in Battle Against Russian, Chinese Navy, US Think Tank Says
    US Navy Could Stop Docking in Israeli Port Haifa Amid Chinese Takeover – Reports
    Ex-US Ambassador to Ukraine: We Don't Want Russia to Have Strong Army, Navy
    US Navy F-35C Squadron Passes Safe-Flight Test on USS Carl Vinson
    Tags:
    defense budget, US Navy, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Top of the Class: The Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Russia
    Top of the Class: The Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Russia
    For-Profit Non-Profit: Trump Foundation Fizzles Out
    For-Profit Non-Profit: Trump Foundation Fizzles Out
    Santa Claus - 2018
    Main Gift Giver
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse