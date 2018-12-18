US Long Range Anti-Ship Missile Achieves 'Operational Capability' - Contractor

"After successfully completing the required integration, flight testing and modeling and simulation, warfighters accepted the first of many tactical production units, meeting key criteria for the EOC declaration milestone," the release said.
LRASM is designed to identify and destroy specific targets within groups of ships by employing advanced technologies that reduce dependence on external reconnaissance such data from GPS satellites.
