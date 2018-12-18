Russia's Northern Fleet Resumed Air Patrols of Arctic - Commander

"This year we resumed regular air patrols by long-range anti-submarine aircraft in the Arctic and other areas," Yevmenov said after a meeting of the extended board of the Russian Defense Ministry with President Vladimir Putin’s participation.
READ MORE: US Scrapped Arctic Drills Fearing Only Russia Can Save Its Icebreaker — Official
The admiral's statement follows Russian Defense Minister's Sergei Shoigu statement made earlier on Tuesday that the United States intended to expand its Navy's presence in the Arctic.
All comments
Show new comments (0)