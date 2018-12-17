US Military Hospital in Germany Investigating Tainted Blood Supply Incident

An employee the US military’s main hospital in Landstuhl, Germany, is being investigated for potentially threatening its blood supplies, military medical officials reported Monday.

"Landstuhl Regional Medical Center was notified of a potential threat to its blood supply from a current employee," Gino Mattorano, a spokesperson for Regional Health Command Europe, said in a statement obtained by Stars and Stripes. Mattorano also noted that the hospital has taken action to secure the safety of its blood supply, patients and staff after what appears to have been a blood contamination incident. The hospital did not immediately respond to Sputnik's request for comment.

"The employee has been removed from duties. The hospital commander reported the matter to law enforcement for appropriate investigation and action," Mattorano added.

However, the hospital did not disclose any details about the nature of the potential threat, when the threat took place or who is under investigation. The hospital also did not provide any details about whether any staff members or past patients were exposed to contaminated blood.

The Armed Services Blood Program at Landstuhl, which treats US Army active-duty and reserve soldiers and Air Force personnel, collects blood and blood products at various blood drives, according to Stars and Stripes. The blood is then sent to US European Command, Africa Command and Central Command.

Landstuhl is also a trauma center for US troops injured in conflict areas, such as Afghanistan. Since 2001, more than 95,000 US service members injured in Iraq and Afghanistan have been treated at the hospital, Stars and Stripes reports.

Landstuhl also serves thousands of servicemembers stationed at Ramstein Air Base, a US Air Force base in Rhineland-Palatinate, a state in southwestern Germany.