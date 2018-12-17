Register
22:54 GMT +317 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Laboratory at the blood donation center. File photo

    US Military Hospital in Germany Investigating Tainted Blood Supply Incident

    © Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 30

    An employee the US military’s main hospital in Landstuhl, Germany, is being investigated for potentially threatening its blood supplies, military medical officials reported Monday.

    "Landstuhl Regional Medical Center was notified of a potential threat to its blood supply from a current employee," Gino Mattorano, a spokesperson for Regional Health Command Europe, said in a statement obtained by Stars and Stripes. Mattorano also noted that the hospital has taken action to secure the safety of its blood supply, patients and staff after what appears to have been a blood contamination incident. The hospital did not immediately respond to Sputnik's request for comment. 

    Lightning
    CC0 / Pixabay
    Russia, China Team Up to Modify Atmosphere, Possibly for Military Use – Report

    "The employee has been removed from duties. The hospital commander reported the matter to law enforcement for appropriate investigation and action," Mattorano added.

    However, the hospital did not disclose any details about the nature of the potential threat, when the threat took place or who is under investigation. The hospital also did not provide any details about whether any staff members or past patients were exposed to contaminated blood.

    The Armed Services Blood Program at Landstuhl, which treats US Army active-duty and reserve soldiers and Air Force personnel, collects blood and blood products at various blood drives, according to Stars and Stripes. The blood is then sent to US European Command, Africa Command and Central Command. 

    EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini speaks to the press
    © AFP 2018 / Thierry Charlier
    EU Foreign Policy Chief Urges Turkey to Refrain From Military Operation in Syria

    Landstuhl is also a trauma center for US troops injured in conflict areas, such as Afghanistan. Since 2001, more than 95,000 US service members injured in Iraq and Afghanistan have been treated at the hospital, Stars and Stripes reports.

    Landstuhl also serves thousands of servicemembers stationed at Ramstein Air Base, a US Air Force base in Rhineland-Palatinate, a state in southwestern Germany.

    Related:

    US Only Military Goal in Syria Defeat of Daesh - Special Envoy
    NATO Troops in Kosovo Conduct Military Drills on Its Roads (VIDEO)
    Maduro Orders Military to Be Combat Ready for Defeating ‘Imperialistic Plots’
    India, Russia Set Up Working Group for Military Co-operation
    Sino-Indian 'Hand-in-Hand' Military Exercises to Restore Mutual Trust - Scholars
    Tags:
    investigation, contamination, blood, military, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Miss Philippines Catriona Gray During the Miss Universe 2018 Contest in Thailand
    Stunning Philippine Beauty Crowned Miss Universe 2018
    ‘Tis the Season to Fraud?
    ‘Tis the Season to Fraud?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse