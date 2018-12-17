Pentagon Confirms They Received Russian Proposal on INF Treaty Talks - Spokesman

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Department of Defense has received the Russian proposal on the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty discussion by military experts and will respond as appropriate, the Pentagon spokesman told Sputnik on Monday.

"Yes, we received a proposal last week from Russia for a military experts discussion on the INF Treaty and will respond to Russia as appropriate," Pentagon spokesman Eric Pahon said.

He clarified that the Pentagon did not receive a letter of request for the talks between US Defense Secretary James Mattis and his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu.

"We received a proposal for a military experts discussion, not to meet with Secretary Mattis," the spokesman said.

In recent years, Russia and the US have regularly accused each other of violating the INF Treaty. Russia has repeatedly stated that it strictly complies with its obligations under the contract. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that Moscow has very serious questions regarding the implementation of the treaty by the United States. In early December, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States would suspend its adherence to the INF Treaty within 60 days unless Russia returned to full compliance with the agreement.

Moscow has repeatedly refuted US allegations that Russia has violated the INF treaty. In turn, Moscow has complained that launchers on US defence systems in Europe can fire cruise missiles at ranges that violate the INF's terms.