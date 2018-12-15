Russia Introduces Draft UNGA Resolution on Preservation of INF Treaty

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Russia has introduced to the UN General Assembly a draft resolution in support of the preservation of the Russian-US Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty in the wake of Washington suspending its obligations under the deal, Fyodor Strzhizhovsky, the spokesman of the Russian mission to the United Nations, said.

"The Russian Federation has introduced to the UN General Assembly on 14 December a draft resolution in support of the preservation and compliance with the INF Treaty, which calls upon all Parties to comply with their obligations under this Agreement and resolve questions relating to compliance with the obligations assumed by using mechanisms under the Treaty," Strzhizhovsky told reporters.

"The Russian Federation attaches great importance to the preservation of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, the termination of which could seriously undermine international WMD non-proliferation and Arms Control mechanisms. The unilateral actions by the US on effectively initiating a procedure of 'suspending' their participation in the Treaty, a step not envisaged in this Agreement, put the future of the INF Treaty in jeopardy," the spokesman added.

In early December, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States would suspend its adherence to the INF Treaty within 60 days unless Russia returned to full compliance of the agreement. Moscow has repeatedly said that it is not violating the INF treaty.

The INF Treaty was signed in 1987 between the Soviet Union and the United States. The agreement obligated the parties to destroy their ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles whose ranges are between 500 and 5,500 kilometres (from 311 to 3,317 miles).