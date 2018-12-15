Russian Tu-160 Strategic Bombers Return to Home Base After Visit to Venezuela

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Tu-160 strategic bombers returned to their home airbase after their flight to Venezuela, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"Tu-160 strategic bombers returned to their home airbase in Russia after carrying out an international visit to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela," the Defense Ministry's press service said in a statement.

The aircraft flew from Venezuela over the Atlantic Ocean, the Caribbean, Norwegian and Barents seas. They covered over 12,000 kilometres (7,500 miles) and performed aerial refuelling during their flight.

Norwegian Air Force's F-16 jets accompanied the Russian aircraft for some time during their flight, according to the ministry.

The Russian military maintained that the flight of the Tu-160 strategic bombers had been carried out in line with international regulations

During their visit to Venezuela, the Russian long-range aviation units carried out a planned flight over the Caribbean Sea and held an exercise in the equatorial area in the conditions of high humidity and temperature.

Moreover, Russian and Venezuelan aircraft carried out joint flights during which the Venezuelan Air Force jets accompanied the Russian warplanes.

"On the final day of the international visit of the Aerospace Forces delegation, Russia's Long-Range Aviation Commander Lt. Gen. Sergei Kobylash held a meeting with Venezuelan Air Force Commander Maj. Gen. Pedro Alberto Juliac Lartiguez," the Defense Ministry added.

READ MORE: Russian Tu-160 Strategic Bombers Left Venezuela on Friday — Venezuelan Army

During their meeting, the parties exchanged opinions on the flights of Russian and Venezuelan aircraft and discussed bilateral military cooperation. Moreover, Kobylash invited his Venezuelan colleagues to participate in the international Army-2019 games, which will be held by the Russian military.