Russian Tu-160 Strategic Bombers Left Venezuela on Friday - Venezuelan Army

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – Russian Tu-160 strategic bombers left Venezuela earlier on Friday, the Venezuelan army said in a statement.

"With the take-off of the Tu-160 white swans, we say goodbye to our friends from the Russian Federation, with whom we shared experience and had an operational exchange," the aerospace defence command of the Venezuelan armed forces said on Twitter.

In turn, Venezuelan Minister of Defense Vladimir Padrino Lopez said that the two countries would continue to create a "productive and energetic team of brotherhood and effective cooperation."

According to the Russian military, the two Russian Tu-160 strategic bombers, an An-124 military transport aircraft and an Il-62 plane, which landed in Venezuela on Monday, were conducting interoperability drills with the Venezuelan Air Force.