Kosovo’s Future Army to Be NATO Ally - Leader Thaci

"The army of Kosovo will become a multinational, professional force that will serve everyone. We will continue to work with our partners. Kosovo will maintain its strong alliance with NATO… We will work with all our allies. The relationship that Kosovo has and will always have with NATO is of great importance," Thaci told reporters.
The statement comes after the parliament of Kosovo passed a set of bills providing for the change of mandate of the Kosovo Security Force (KSF) and its transformation into the republic's national army.
READ MORE: Serbian Envoy Slams Kosovo's Army Creation: Blow to Stability of Entire Balkans
The Kosovar army will reportedly consist of 5,000 active soldiers and 3,000 reservists and will receive 300 million euros ($340 million) in funding over three years to equip and train its forces.
All comments
Show new comments (0)