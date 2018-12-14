US Ambassador's Remark on Tu-160 Bombers ‘Amateur’ - Russian Defence Ministry

"The Russian Defense Ministry is not surprised to hear amateur remarks on Tu-160 strategic bombers by US State Department officials amid silence from Pentagon experts," Konashenkov said.
The spokesman added that the Tu-160 aircraft were unmatched by any other US or NATO warplanes in terms of speed, payload and range, while its revamped version, the Tu-160M2, left its rivals far behind.
READ MORE: US Envoy Calls Russian Tu-160 Strategic Bombers in Venezuela 'Museum Pieces'
Two strategic bombers Tu-160 of the Russian Aerospace Forces landed on Monday at Maiquetia airport outside Caracas in Venezuela after flying 5,000 miles non-stop from Russia to practice air cooperation.
