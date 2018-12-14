US Ambassador's Remark on Tu-160 Bombers ‘Amateur’ - Russian Defence Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Defense Ministry has noted "amateur" assessments of its Tu-160 bombers coming from the US State Department while the Pentagon keeps mum, spokesman Gen. Maj. Igor Konashenkov has stated.

"The Russian Defense Ministry is not surprised to hear amateur remarks on Tu-160 strategic bombers by US State Department officials amid silence from Pentagon experts," Konashenkov said.

The spokesman added that the Tu-160 aircraft were unmatched by any other US or NATO warplanes in terms of speed, payload and range, while its revamped version, the Tu-160M2, left its rivals far behind.

The statement comes after US Ambassador to Colombia Kevin Whitaker said in a radio interview on 13 December that two Russian Tu-160 strategic bombers, which flew to Venezuela this week, looked like they came from a museum.

Two strategic bombers Tu-160 of the Russian Aerospace Forces landed on Monday at Maiquetia airport outside Caracas in Venezuela after flying 5,000 miles non-stop from Russia to practice air cooperation.